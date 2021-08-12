Lincoln School Board approves mask mandate

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln School Board, during a special meeting Wednesday night, unanimously approved a motion to enact a special mask mandate because of the rise in covid-19 cases.

All staff and students will be required to wear a face mask indoors and while in school vehicles or buses. The board will review the mandate each month as necessary.

Superintendent Mary Ann Spears recommended the mandate, saying many schools across the state have approved mask mandates or are considering similar policies.