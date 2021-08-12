Man, 26, faces 13 charges after chase

Little Rock Police arrested a man who racked up 13 charges after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to arrest reports.

Sean Jackson Jr., 26, was arrested at 9012 Anxor Ave. after a vehicle chase and found to be in possession of credit cards belonging to other people, a report said.

Jackson was arrested and charged with seven felony counts of theft by receiving and felony fleeing police in connection with the incident.

At the Pulaski County jail, Jackson was additionally charged with an eighth felony theft by receiving charge along with two failure to comply charges and two failure to appear charges by Pulaski County deputies, an additional arrest report said.

Jackson is held in the jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Inmate charged with criminal mischief

A Pulaski County inmate was charged with criminal mischief after grabbing at a deputy early Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report.

While the deputy was walking by, Christopher Foster, 61, reached through the food port and grabbed the radio of the deputy, breaking the microphone on it, the report said.

Foster, who was in the jail for breaking or entering and theft of property from June, was additionally arrested for felony criminal mischief and remains in the jail without bail.