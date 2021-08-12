Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Marshals arrest man in July fatal shooting outside Little Rock eatery

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:22 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Georgia in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in mid-July outside a Little Rock Dave & Buster’s restaurant, police said Thursday.

Torrence Tillman was arrested in Decatur, Ga. on Wednesday and was awaiting extradition to Arkansas, Little Rock police said in a Twitter post.

On July 16, officers responded to the Dave & Buster’s, 10900 Bass Pro Parkway, in reference to a shooting near the restaurant, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found Kendrick Sisa of North Little Rock suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said Sisa later died as a result of the injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT