Marshals arrest man in July fatal shooting outside Little Rock eatery

U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Georgia in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in mid-July outside a Little Rock Dave & Buster’s restaurant, police said Thursday.

Torrence Tillman was arrested in Decatur, Ga. on Wednesday and was awaiting extradition to Arkansas, Little Rock police said in a Twitter post.

On July 16, officers responded to the Dave & Buster’s, 10900 Bass Pro Parkway, in reference to a shooting near the restaurant, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found Kendrick Sisa of North Little Rock suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said Sisa later died as a result of the injuries.