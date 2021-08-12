Man wanted in May killing arrested in Missouri, authorities say

A man was arrested in Missouri on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of an Earle resident in May, authorities said.

Stacy Malcolm Abram was arrested in St. Louis by U.S. Marshals, Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Abram was waiting for extradition back to Arkansas in the May 7 killing of Lazerick Jones, 26, the post states.

Authorities said Jones died as a result of a gunshot wound. Another man was injured but survived, according to the post, which didn’t name the second victim.