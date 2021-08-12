Sections
Rogers police find dead man in truck, single gunshot through window

by Tracy Neal | Today at 7:00 a.m.

ROGERS -- A Springdale man was found dead early Wednesday with a a gunshot wound to his head.

Rogers police found Ru-Jauree Harris, 22, dead in a truck, according to a news release from the Rogers Police Department.

Police went at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of South K Street for a suspicious vehicle, according to the release. A white truck was parked on the street and it appeared as if someone was inside ducking down, the release states.

Police found a single bullet hole in a side window. Officers entered the vehicle and found Harris slumped over with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, the release states.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, according to the release.

