Man found dead with head wound

ROGERS -- A Springdale man was found dead early Wednesday with a gunshot wound in his head.

Rogers police found Ru-Jauree Harris, 22, dead in a truck, according to a news release from the Police Department.

At 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, police went to the 2100 block of South K Street on a call about a suspicious vehicle, according to the release. A white truck was parked on the street, and it appeared as if someone was inside ducking down, the release states.

Police found a single bullet hole in a side window. Officers entered the vehicle and found Harris slumped over with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his head, the release states.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, according to the release.