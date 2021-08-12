McDonald County High School students given school supplies

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- McDonald County High School students will not need to purchase core school supplies to start the 2021-22 school year, thanks to a donation from Walmart via the Wallis family.

Nick Wells, son of Lisa Wallis, an MCHS staff member, reached out to MCHS principal Angie Brewer to aid students in their search for supplies for the school year.

Angie Brewer, McDonald County High School principal, said the donation largely consisted of notebooks, pencils and paper, supplies that any student, regardless of their individual schedule can use. Brewer said, following the donation, the school ordered folders for the students, which will also be offered at the beginning of the school year.

"Every student at the high school has at least five to six notebooks available to them," Brewer said. "Pencils for the year. We have four pallet loads left, so it was a lot of stuff."

Brewer said the school received the supplies during the school year last year but didn't want to store it rather than giving it out to anyone that could use it.

"We were like, 'Gosh, I have all this stuff left, you know, why don't we just tell kids they don't need to worry about it?'" Brewer said. "Instead of just reserving it in case somebody doesn't have something, let's just take that off their plate."

Logan Grab, an English teacher at the high school, said the donation helps put students, parents and teachers minds at ease.

"There's a lot of things to prepare in getting ready for a school year," Grab said. "And we obviously had a very different school year last year, so I think just taking that off of their plate to have to worry about, it just something to kind of put their mind at ease."

Grab said partnering with local and larger businesses strengthens the sense of community between them. Grab said she is grateful for the donation from Walmart and for the Wallis family.

"I think that the school being able, you know with the help of the donation from Walmart and the Wallis family, that helps to take that burden off of them [parents], and lets them focus on other areas they might need to be supporting their children in."

Grab said the donation helps start the school year on a positive note and provides hope for students and teachers alike at the start of the year.

Brewer said the supplies will be available in classrooms at the start of the school year. Brewer added that, if anyone in the community wants to write a thank-you note, notes can be dropped off in the office and will sent from there.