McDonald County Library completes summer reading program

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- The McDonald County Library at Pineville held a closing event for its summer reading program on July 29.

Library Director Hazel Sheets said the program had more than 400 participants with more than 200 completing reading logs, and each person received a prize. Each person who completed a reading log was entered in a grand prize drawing. She said there were grand prizes for children, teens and adults at both Pineville and Southwest City. Some prize examples are a children's tablet, a kayak and a five-piece patio set.

On the day of the event at Pineville, children were invited to come to the library and build ice cream animals that they could eat. Toppings of various types were provided to let the children express their creativity. Summer reading interns Caitlin Lee and Kiara Manion were guiding the activity. The library also provided giveaways for each child.

Sheets said the summer reading program was funded through a federal grant administered by the Missouri State Library. It is from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, she said. The grant was for $8,000, and the library also received $2,000 in local support for prizes, she said.

"We've had a pretty good turnout in Pineville, especially given the condition of covid," Sheets said. "I've been pretty proud of it."