McDonald County's Murphy earns All-American honors at nationals event

FARGO, N.D. -- McDonald County's Samuel Murphy stood on Mat 1 at the U.S. Marine Corps USA Wrestling Nationals.

The elevated mat, rising from the Fargodome floor, served as center stage for the prestigious tournament in Fargo, N.D.

"It was a big thing," Murphy said of competing in the Mat 1 spotlight. "It was a good type of pressure. It was like I'm here -- and I can do this."

Murphy's performance there helped make him the high school's first Fargo All-American and its first double All-American.

"[Murphy wrestled] three or four times on Mat 1," Mustang coach Josh Factor said. "His quarterfinal match against a California wrestler [Nicholas Sahakian], he got a win on that mat. He was pretty excited about that."

That 7-0 victory sent the 220-pound Murphy into the semifinals in the Greco-Roman division, where he finished sixth. He placed seventh in the freestyle. Wrestlers earn All-American honors by finishing in the top eight.

"It felt amazing, probably one of the best feelings I've had," Murphy said of becoming an All-American.

The sophomore-to-be, competing in the 16-under class, went 7-5 overall.

"I'm really pleased with his performance, and it was his first trip to Fargo," said Factor, in his 18th year at McDonald County. "He's our first Fargo All-American, our first double All-American. ... [But] he still has room to improve, get a lot better."

The tournament, which ran from July 17-23, featured six divisions and 5,900 grapplers from 47 states and Puerto Rico, Factor said. It was the largest field in the 50-year history of the event.

"It was a lot more mental than anything, I think," Murphy said about his Fargo success. "I was mentally ready, and I got the job done."

McDonald County's Jayce Hitt (285 pounds) and Alex Bogart (182) also competed in the 16-under division, with Hitt posting a top-12 finish in Greco-Roman.

Hard work paid off for Murphy, who finished fourth in the Class 3A state tournament to cap what Factor called a great freshman season.

What's been the key?

"Most kids are bigger than me," Murphy said. "I'm big, but I'm shorter and stockier. I'm good at moving people around."

And, perhaps, he'll be moving people around again next year on Mat 1 in Fargo.