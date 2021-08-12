McDonald County's Reynolds receives two awards for JAG program

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Sara Reynolds, Jobs for America's Graduates teacher at McDonald County High School, received two awards for the JAG program at the school. Reynolds received a high-performance award and a positive outcome award based on student success in the class.

Reynolds has been teaching the high school JAG class for the three years it has existed. Reynolds said the class was created for students with barriers, and the goal of the class is for graduating students to find a job or continue their education post-graduation. Reynolds follows up with the students for a year post-graduation, helping them remain on track either in their jobs or at college.

Reynolds received two awards at the JAG specialist training in St. Charles, Mo., including a "5 of 5" positive outcome award as well as a high-performance award. Reynolds was one of seven to receive the positive outcome award and one of the three to receive the high-performance award. Reynolds said her goal is for students to be happy post-graduation.

"I want to know that these kids are happy and successful in what they want to be successful in after high school," Reynolds said. "Success looks different for lots of different people; success doesn't always mean going to college, or getting some kind of big degree, or making a bunch of money. Sometimes success looks like, for you, that you are consistently going to work, that you have a safe and happy place to live, and that's what I'm looking for in these outcomes. That you are in a place in life that you know you can continue to move forward."

Michael Segura, 19, is a 2020 MCHS graduate who took part in the JAG program with Reynolds during his junior and senior years. Segura, a flight technician for the Marine Corps, said the JAG class helped him learn what he wanted to do, and Reynolds helped him along the way, including being a reference for him in the position he currently holds.

Segura said one part of the class he found to be most helpful was learning how to build a resume, a skill he's been able to use post-graduation. Segura said he stays in contact with Reynolds, and that she checks on him for updates and keeps in contact with him throughout the year.

"She was a really good teacher," Segura said. "She was really easy to talk to, and she was always there if you ever had any questions."

Segura said he is not surprised that Reynolds won awards for her teaching and that he would encourage other students to enroll in the JAG class with her.

"I think they should take the class because it'll get them thinking about exactly what they want to do after they get out of high school," Segura said. "Because I think most high-schoolers, when they get out, they just kind of stay at home, kind of searching for a small job, but this will get them prepped, ready to go, for a career."

Reynolds said she's hoping to hear from more businesses and speakers this year so her students can learn about different job fields and more about specific positions. Reynolds said anyone who would be willing to speak to the class, let the class tour their workplace or offer job shadowing should contact the high school.