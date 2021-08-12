Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Menifee man dies in rear-end crash

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:07 a.m.

A Menifee man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on U.S. 64 in Morrilton, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Preston Criswell, 43, was sitting in a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria that was stopped in the westbound travel lane on the highway about 9:35 p.m. when the car was struck in the rear by a 2012 Ford Edge, the report said. Criswell was the only person in the Crown Victoria when it was hit, according to the report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

James Chatman, 51, of Mabelvale, the driver of the Edge, was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.

Print Headline: Menifee man dies in rear-end crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT