Menifee man dies in rear-end crash

A Menifee man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on U.S. 64 in Morrilton, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Preston Criswell, 43, was sitting in a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria that was stopped in the westbound travel lane on the highway about 9:35 p.m. when the car was struck in the rear by a 2012 Ford Edge, the report said. Criswell was the only person in the Crown Victoria when it was hit, according to the report.

James Chatman, 51, of Mabelvale, the driver of the Edge, was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.