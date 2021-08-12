Sections
SOCCER

Messi eyes Champions trophy with new team

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:03 a.m.
Lionel Messi attends a press conference Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Lionel Messi said he's been enjoying his time in Paris "since the first minute" after he signed his Paris Saint-Germain contract on Tuesday night. The 34-year-old Argentina star signed a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS -- Lionel Messi said he's "in the right place" to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday, the morning after signing a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona.

"My goal and dream is to raise another Champion's [League Trophy], and I believe that I am in the right place to have the best chances to achieve that," Messi said. "When you see this squad, you really want to play with them because there are so many possibilities. We have the same goal. And Neymar of course did a lot and was important for my choice."

Qatari-backed PSG has been desperate to win the Champions League, falling just short when it lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich. Messi helped Barcelona win four Champions League trophies.

Messi's arrival gives PSG formidable attacking options as he links up with not only Neymar -- his former teammate at Barcelona -- but also France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

"I'm going to play with best players, it's very nice, it's incredible to be able to experience this," Messi said when asked about playing with Mbappe and Neymar.

Messi became the most high-profile free agent in soccer history after his attempts to stay at Barcelona were rejected last week by the Spanish league because the salary would not comply with financial regulations, with the Catalan club burdened by debts of more than $1.4 billion.

PSG moved quickly to sign the Argentina star. The team, Messi said, "positioned themselves and everything went really fast and it was easy. It happened in little time. It was a difficult situation and they were efficient."

Paris Saint-Germain supporters gather outside the Parc des Princes stadium before Lionel Messi's press conference Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Paris. Lionel Messi finally signed his eagerly anticipated Paris Saint-Germain contract on Tuesday night to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona and sends PSG into a new era. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)
