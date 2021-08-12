• After weeks of guest hosts on "Jeopardy" that included celebrities from TV, sports and journalism, the daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer, Mike Richards, as the successor to beloved host Alex Trebek. But after fan backlash to a selection process that turned messy in recent weeks, producer Sony split the pie by naming another guest host, actress Mayim Bialik, as emcee for "Jeopardy" prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship. And, in another nod to "Jeopardy" devotees, longest winning-streak champion Ken Jennings will return as a consulting producer. Richards will retain executive producing duties for "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune," Sony Pictures Television said in a statement Wednesday. The studio also appeared to deflect the idea that it was bowing to the dismay that some fans expressed when word leaked last week that Richards would be the pick. Richards was the second of the temporary hosts who filled the void left by Trebek's death, with "Jeopardy" champs Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, actors Bialik and LeVar Burton and NFL player Aaron Rodgers. Affection for the Canadian-born Trebek made finding a replacement both a gesture of regard for him as well as a business decision. Richards joined "Jeopardy" as the replacement for retiring executive producer Harry Friedman starting with the 2020-21 season, and was in the job for only a few months when Trebek, 80, died in November of pancreatic cancer. Bialik, who played a scientist on "The Big Bang Theory" sitcom and is one in real life, was among the fan favorites to succeed Trebek. "What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!" she said in a statement. She'll host "Jeopardy National College Championship," which will feature 15 colleges from across the country competing over two weeks.

• Stevie Nicks has canceled five forthcoming performances at music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns, she said in a statement Tuesday. Nicks had been scheduled to headline one day each of BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September. In October, she was to have played two days of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and one day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The dates were all the shows she had planned for 2021. "I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising covid cases should be of concern to all of us," the 73-year-old singer said in the statement, saying that while she's vaccinated "I am still being extremely cautious." She said that her goal is "to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer."

FILE - Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 29, 2019, in New York. Nicks canceled appearances at five music festivals where she had planned performances, citing coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

