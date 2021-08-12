NW state airport to gain Florida flight

Budget airline Allegiant will be offering another direct flight toward the end of the year from Northwest Arkansas National Airport to Florida.

The flights to Punta Gorda Airport located on Florida's southwest coast between Sarasota and Fort Myers will begin Nov. 17 and will have introductory one-way fares as low as $49. Flight days, times and rates can be found on the Las Vegas-based carrier's website.

The airline said in a Tuesday news release it was adding 22 new direct flights and expanding service to 25 new cities.

In June, Allegiant said it's adding a nonstop route from Northwest Arkansas National Airport to Houston and in May it said it was adding flights from the Northwest Arkansas airport to St. Petersburg and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

-- John Magsam

Amazon offers cash in some injury cases

Amazon.com is offering to compensate customers for injuries caused by goods from its third-party sellers, a guarantee that follows numerous lawsuits seeking to hold the world's largest online retailer responsible for dangerous products purchased from its digital shelves.

In a blog post on Amazon's corporate site on Tuesday, the company said it would pay shoppers itself for injury or property damage claims under $1,000, which Amazon says account for more than 80% of cases, at no cost to sellers.

"We're excited that these innovations create a more trustworthy shopping and selling experience for customers and sellers in our store," the Seattle-based company said in the unsigned post.

Amazon has faced dozens of product-liability claims in recent years from people harmed by products sold by sellers on its marketplace. The debate over who is responsible for harm caused by such items escalated last month when the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission sued Amazon, seeking a court opinion that the company is on the hook for products sold by its sellers and must cooperate with the agency's mandatory recalls.

In court cases, Amazon has argued that it's not liable for damage caused by third-party products, saying the sellers are the retailer of record.

-- The Washington Post

State index up 9.90 to end day at 678.55

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 678.55, up 9.90.

"A rise in the core July Consumer Price Index (CPI) below expectations helped equities advance led by the materials and industrials sectors ahead of the Producer Price Index (PPI) release scheduled for Thursday," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.