NFL notebook

COWBOYS

QB doubtful for preseason

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw some light passes Tuesday for the first time since July 28 when he pulled himself out of practice with a strained right shoulder.

Prescott should ramp up his rehab in practice next week, but he may not see any action in the preseason, according to vice president Stephen Jones.

Prescott did not play in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he won't play Friday against the Arizona Cardinals.

There is a chance he could get some snaps in the third preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 21 at AT&T Stadium, in what will be the team's dress rehearsal for the season.

"The question's going to become, when we get there, do we do it or not? I know people worry about that, but I think that's overrated," Jones said. "Dak Prescott knows how to play the game of football and whether he plays a series or two in Houston isn't going to affect how he's going to play against Tampa.

"We've got to make good, sound solid decisions for Dak as we go here. But I wouldn't rule it out."

Jones said the Cowboys will remain conservative with Prescott's return.

"I totally get some people having question marks when we're being as conservative as we are with Dak," Jones said. "As you can see he's going to be fine. It's just managing this situation the right way."

Jones said the Cowboys have no concerns about him being ready for the Sept. 9 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SEAHAWKS

DE Aldon Smith released

Aldon Smith's time with the Seattle Seahawks was short. The team released the defensive end Wednesday.

Smith was reinstated by the NFL in the spring of 2020 after missing four seasons due to off-field issues. He appeared in 16 games for Dallas last season and had 5 sacks along with 48 tackles.

He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in April but was arrested two days later on a second-degree battery charge in St. Bernard Parish near New Orleans. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.

Smith was the 11th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 draft. He set an NFL record with 33 1/2 sacks in his first two seasons before his career spiraled out of control due to multiple drunken-driving charges. He was also arrested in 2018 on a domestic violence charge in San Francisco.

COLTS

Coach, GM sign extensions

The Indianapolis Colts announced Coach Frank Reich and General Manager Chris Ballard have signed contract extensions, keeping both with the team through 2026. Financial terms were not immediately available.

Reich, entering his fourth season, and Ballard, in his fifth with the team, believe they've built a championship contender even as they've used the early portion of training camp to bet big on future seasons.

They signed right tackle Braden Smith to a four-year, $72 million deal in late July. And while recent ankle surgery kept two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard off the field for the first two weeks of camp, he returned to practice Tuesday -- two days after agreeing to a new five-year deal worth nearly $100 million.

PANTHERS

Carolina adds linebacker

The Carolina Panthers have signed Josh Bynes to provide veteran depth at linebacker with projected starter Denzel Perryman expected to miss some time battling an undisclosed injury.

Bynes, 31, started all 16 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals and had 99 tackles, one fumble recovery and a sack.

The 6-1, 235-pound Bynes also has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals during his 10-year NFL career. He has played in 117 games with 63 starts, making 477 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks.

Carolina needed help at linebacker with Perryman's return uncertain and the team being in Indianapolis to scrimmage the Colts this week.

RAVENS

Rookie WR suffers injury

Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh says rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to miss "a number of weeks" with a soft tissue leg problem.

Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens this year, part of Baltimore's attempt to boost its passing game. Now it's not clear when the rookie out of Minnesota might return.

"It'll be a number of weeks. So, I don't know how many," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "It's not going to be months, but it will be weeks. We'll see where we're at."

The Ravens play their first preseason game Saturday night against New Orleans.