No verdict Wednesday in Gilbert Baker bribery trial, deliberation resume today (thursday)

Jurors in the bribery trial of Gilbert Baker enter their fourth day of deliberations this morning after asking Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. for another day to consider the charges against the Republican former state senator.

At 3:15 Wednesday afternoon, Marshall received a note from the jury foreman requesting one more day to deliberate the case, giving rise to hopes that jurors are closing in on verdicts in the nine counts Baker faces, although the possibility remains that the panel could be deadlocked on one or more of the counts.

"We need one more day to deliberate," the note read. "We are close to finishing this up. We have one juror who needs to leave at 4 p.m."

A note from one juror Tuesday that indicated a possible impasse prompted the judge to issue an Allen Charge, an instruction for the jurors to continue their efforts to reach a consensus.

Baker, 64, of Conway, is accused of bribing former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Mike Maggio to reduce a $5.2 million jury award against Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2013 in a lawsuit filed by the family of Martha Bull. Bull died two weeks after being admitted for a one-month rehabilitation stint at the center, which is owned by Michael Morton of Fort Smith. Maggio pleaded guilty to bribery in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Baker is charged with one count each of conspiracy and bribery and with seven counts of honest-services wire fraud.

The complexity of the case, which involved nine days of testimony, much of it technical, has prompted several requests from the jury this week for help.

At 11:20 Wednesday morning, jurors sent Marshall a note requesting clarity on jury instructions regarding the legal hurdles to be met to consider whether campaign contributions from Morton to Maggio arranged through Baker were actually a bribe or legal political donations.

One possible factor creating confusion was the introduction of evidence suggesting that Baker may have been in violation of a number of state campaign finance laws, which Marshall explained several times could only be used as a factor to consider regarding guilt or innocence in the bribery charges but not as actual evidence of guilt.

Marshall met with Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters, who is prosecuting the case, along with Baker and his defense team, Blake Hendrix and Annie Depper, outside the presence of the jury.

"One says when the corrupt offer is made," the judge read from the note, "the next line says, two, no agreement or meeting of the minds is required. Please explain this to us."

"This is an embedded part of the bribery instruction that appears in several places as to when the bribe is complete at the point of the offer nothing more is required," Marshall explained. "There doesn't have to be any kind of agreement coming from the person on the other side."

"I'm still trying to understand the question, your honor," Peters responded when Marshall asked for input from the attorneys.

"Looking at the instruction page they picked out saying it's contradictory, I don't really see how it's contradictory," she continued. "I mean, offer and acceptance is a completed bribe but all that's required here for counts two through nine is offer."

Peters said that if Marshall was inclined to offer supplemental instructions to the jury, she asked that those instructions make clear that for the type of bribery Baker is accused of, the actions of the recipient are immaterial.

"Because it is payor bribery it's not important what the person on the other end does," she said. "They can turn the person in to the police, they can accept it, it doesn't matter. The crime is still complete."

"I'm not sure of the advisability of further instructions," Marshall said. "I know you're not pressing for that ... you're just answering my question, if I'm going to do anything what should I do."

"Generally, we're not in favor of giving more jury instructions," Hendrix said.

"One suggestion might be to tell the jury that these two things are not contradictory," Peters said.

At that point, Marshall and the attorneys agreed to instruct the jury that the original instructions accurately reflect the law as it applies to cases such as this and to take their time and continue working with the evidence to determine Baker's guilt or innocence in the matter.

The jury will resume its deliberations as 8:30 a.m.