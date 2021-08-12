Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Kent Bonneville, 35, of 1201 S. 10th St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Bonneville was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Cody Baker, 31, of 18465 Arkansas 127 in Garfield was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of false imprisonment. Baker was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Carolann Albright-Mcpoyle, 21, of 2600 S.W. Boilermaker Road in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Albright-Mcpoyle was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Bernardo Diaz-Quintana, 34, of 2407 Tony Road in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Diaz-Quintana was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Chasitie Garcia, 28, of 1753 E. Zion Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of dug paraphernalia. Garcia was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jeremiah McLarty, 42, of 11234 Illinois Chapel Road in Prairie Grove was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. McLarty was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.