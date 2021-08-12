Northwest Arkansas National to gain Florida flight

Budget airline Allegiant will be offering another direct flight toward the end of the year from Northwest Arkansas National Airport to Florida.

The flights to Punta Gorda Airport located on Florida's southwest coast between Sarasota and Fort Myers will begin Nov. 17 and will have introductory one-way fares as low as $49. Flight days, times and rates can be found on the Las Vegas-based carrier's website.

The airline said in a Tuesday news release it was adding 22 new direct flights and expanding service to 25 new cities.

In June, Allegiant said it's adding a nonstop route from Northwest Arkansas National Airport to Houston and in May it said it was adding flights from the Northwest Arkansas airport to St. Petersburg and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.