On the front lines

"Acknowledge the war has changed." This was the messaging advice conveyed in a leaked CDC document after new evidence demonstrated how vigorous the Delta variant of covid is at infecting people.

Recently I watched a brief training video recommended by my employer, Arkansas Blue Cross. The take-home was that organizations need a shared vision, and the best way to communicate that shared vision is with stories and metaphors, not boring declarations. The CDC covid document latched onto a war metaphor, not uncommon in health care. We have the war on drugs, and a war on cancer, and we always want to stamp out bad diseases. And now we have a war with covid.

In 1999, while our own Gen. Wesley Clark was NATO's Supreme Allied Commander, an air campaign was conducted to protect the Kosovo people from attacks by Yugoslav troops. Some of the American bombing missions were flown out of an airbase in Aviano, Italy.

An Air Force commander told me of pilots living with their families in this lovely part of Italy who flew missions during which they would see the horrors of war below them in Kosovo. These pilots would return home after a mission, keep the details to themselves; and sometimes be reminded by a family member that the lawn needed mowing. For some families, and for most Americans, the war in Kosovo seemed remote.

For most of us, covid has generated fear, inconvenience, and multiple kinds of disruption including economic and in our mental health. But the frontline battles have been fought by two groups of fighters: health-care workers, especially in hospitals; and patients and families sick with covid. We owe so much to the health-care workers; and we try to support, empathize with, and sometimes mourn, friends and families with the disease.

I have thought that we should make the USS Hoga in the Arkansas River in North Little Rock a symbol and staging area for this fight. The Hoga is the last ship afloat that was present at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It fought fires, rescued sailors, moved ships to safety, and was decorated for the performance of its crew. And in the days that followed, our country and its people came together and mobilized for the fight that followed.

But this skirmish we are now in doesn't feel like World War II. We have not come together. We don't trust each other. We seem to think the worst of people with whom we disagree. Our words which ought to be unifying and problem-solving too often seem to be knives slicing through us all via the Internet. The big war seems to be not with a primitive virus, but with each other.

I have known Dr. Jennifer Dillaha for a decade or more. She is smart, dedicated, and committed to using her skills at the Department of Health to help Arkansans. I have known Gov. Asa Hutchinson much longer. In 1996, when we were newly elected members of Congress in Washington, D.C., I took him to an event I thought was bipartisan, but in fact was a reception for the newly elected Democrats ... and him, thanks to my mistake. Hopefully, with his kind and gracious temperament, he has forgiven me.

Recently I listened to the governor's town-hall meeting in Mountain Home. It was at times raucous and confrontational. But I came away with a belief that a war metaphor may not be most descriptive of what is happening in Arkansas.

As I listened to Dr. Dillaha and the governor politely respond to questions, sometimes with necessary firmness, it seemed to me their most heartfelt motivation was not a war on a germ, but a deep caring and concern for other people. I would say a love of people, but that sounds too much like a tipsy guy's outburst after two hours and three beers in a bowling alley: "I just love people!"

Love of neighbor. Maybe that's the metaphor to describe what motivates the Dillahas, the Hutchinsons, the nurses, doctors, custodians and all the hospital personnel, and the public health advocates trying so hard to convince people to get vaccinated. Love of neighbor even when the neighbor vehemently and sincerely disagrees with you.

It is heartbreaking to see people get bad sick who don't need to be sick. It is heartbreaking to know families mourn someone whose death could have been prevented. It is heartbreaking to know so many children have lost parents and grandparents to a disease that can be stopped. It is heartbreaking to know the neighbors you love still are not convinced and put themselves and the ones they love at risk of a bad disease.

Heartbreaking. But thanks to many kind, caring, tough Arkansans who love their neighbor, the work will continue.

Vic Snyder is the corporate medical director for external affairs at Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield.