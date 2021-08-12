OPINION | DEAR ABBY: ‘New’ father insists infant daughter be kept a secret

Dear Abby: My fiance, “Nathan,” and I met in college 12 years ago. At the time, he was helping to raise a child he thought was his. He was crazy about “Joey.” Everywhere we went, he would show him off, post photos of them on social media and talk about Joey nonstop.

When Joey turned 9, Joey’s mother finally told Nathan that Joey was not his son. Not only had she known from the beginning, but so did all of his family and friends. It took a while for him to overcome the shock. Once he did, he decided he wanted a family. He proposed to me, and we welcomed our baby girl. (I never cheated on him, but to avoid any doubts he might have we did a DNA test.)

Nathan has her spoiled rotten, but before she was born, he wanted few people to know we were expecting. He said it was because he didn’t want to get everybody’s hopes up in case anything went wrong. She’s 3 months old, and he doesn’t want to take family pictures or post her photos on social media. He has asked his family, friends and even me not to tell anyone about her and gets mad if we do. He said it’s because our child is “nobody’s business.” I’m starting to wonder if he’s ashamed of our child? — Can’t Figure It Out

Dear Can’t: I don’t think Nathan is ashamed of his daughter. He may be being overly careful because he was so badly burned. He went overboard posting photos and talking nonstop about his “son”; this time he has gone overboard in the opposite direction. Could this have anything to do with a fear that Nathan’s ex will find out he has another child? You won’t know unless you ask him. Unless you’re willing to go along with this secrecy business — which isn’t healthy — your fiance should consult a licensed psychotherapist who can help him regain his balance.

Dear Abby: My husband of 13 years is a kind of optimist. After a night of arguing and distancing, the next day he acts as though nothing has happened. He texts, “Hey Babe! Good morning. I love you.” Our arguments are not screaming matches but little spats that bother me a lot. Am I just a nagging wife? — Fighting Mad In New York

Dear Fighting Mad: Not necessarily. Your husband may get past these fights faster than you. However, if his way of dealing with unresolved issues is to pretend they don’t exist, I can understand your frustration. If this happens often, a text isn’t going to improve the situation. Your communication problem won’t improve until you both agree to talk about this with a marriage and family therapist. If he is not willing to do that, you might find a few sessions for yourself helpful.

