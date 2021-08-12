100 years ago

Aug. 12, 1921

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Bureau of Public Roads has declined to make an exception of Cleburne and White counties, Arkansas, and will not comply with the request of Judge B. Masingill of Heber Springs, that additional road building equipment be consigned to those counties to take the place of the abandoned Missouri and North Arkansas railroad.

50 years ago

Aug. 12, 1971

• Federal Judge G. Thomas Eisele Wednesday ordered the Little Rock Auditorium Commission to issue a contract for a Little Rock engagement of "Hair," the controversial rock musical. The judge also thwarted a plan by which the Commission had hoped to turn the proposed six-day engagement into a one-night stand. The Commission had voted twice to refuse to grant a contract to promoters who want to present "Hair" at Little Rock. Commission members contended that the play, which is sprinkled liberally with four-letter words and contains a brief nude scene in the first act of obscene.

25 years ago

Aug. 12, 1996

• People want to know who's calling them, even before they pick up the phone. Caller ID --which allows customers a peek at who's calling -- has proved to be one of the most popular features offered by Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., the state's largest carrier. "We've been very pleased," said Melody Doney, director of product management in St. Louis. "It seems to be one of the skyrocketing services that customers like. "Our customers buy it and they keep it, so they must see value in it," she said. "It's not just a novelty." Arkansas has 150,000 subscribers, up from just 8,000 when the service was first offered in December 1993. Southwestern Bell has more than 800,000 customers overall in Arkansas. For $7.95 a month, users can view the name and phone number of a caller before they pick up the phone. Readouts are displayed on a box not much bigger than a business card.

10 years ago

Aug. 12, 2011

• Arkansas ranks third in the percentage of same-sex couples who are raising children among the 41 states for which 2010 Census counts have been made public, according to an analysis of the figures released Thursday. Among Arkansas' 7,004 same-sex couples, 27 percent have children in the household, according to the analysis of census data by the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy at the UCLA School of Law. Only Alaska and Wyoming had higher percentages, both with 28 percent of same-sex couples raising children.