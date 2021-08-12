OTHERS SAY: Lamar Jackson's big shot

Lamar Jackson's list of accomplishments is remarkably long for a 24-year-old: The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, now the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, has been hailed as one of the most thrilling offensive players in the game, having been named the National Football League's Most Valuable Player in his first full season as a starter. Lightning fast and elusive, with a rocket launcher for an arm, he is not only a joy to watch on the field, but for many young people, he's a role model.

That's why the decision whether to get a covid-19 vaccination for this very public figure isn't just a matter of "personal" choice, as Jackson insisted at a news conference Monday.

Whether No. 8 likes it or not, there's a lot more riding on his vaccine status than his own health--although, frankly, that should have been sufficient to convince him to vaccinate. He's already tested positive for the virus twice, the second time on the eve of training camp. Under National Football League rules, a team that experiences a covid outbreak bad enough to cause a game to be canceled will forfeit that contest, and its players will sacrifice that week's paycheck. That's one reason why the NFL has actually had considerable success getting players to take their shots with more than half of teams reporting a 90 percent fully vaccinated rate.

Lamar Jackson could make a real difference by standing up at the Ravens practice facility as soon as possible--perhaps a nurse or doctor at his side with a needle at the ready--and get vaccinated, willingly, proudly and enthusiastically for all his fans to see. Being an NFL star is undoubtedly great. Getting paid millions of dollars to play a game is probably even better. But none of that compares to saving young lives the way Jackson could easily do by demonstrating that the vaccine is safe and effective and not some difficult choice that should flummox a healthy adult.

The rise of the Delta variant has raised the stakes in recent weeks, with covid cases and deaths on the upswing nationally. And who in Maryland has gotten hit hardest by the pandemic? The statistics show Black and Hispanic residents have been infected at higher rates and are much more likely to end up hospitalized. Young people, particularly those 12 to 17 who only became vaccine eligible in May, are also among the least likely to already be vaccinated. How many of them would benefit from seeing a local sports star endorsing vaccination?

We're not interested in bashing Lamar Jackson. We hope he and the Ravens will eventually sign a lucrative contract extension. But even people who are inclined to distrust government to provide accurate information regarding an ongoing public health crisis (or the media to fairly report on it for that matter), may yet believe that a celebrity athlete who has access to the best medical advice will make the best possible choice. That gives Lamar Jackson a unique platform and an opportunity.