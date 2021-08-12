Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event’s location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

AUGUST

TODAY Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 11 meeting. Five Oaks Duck Club, Humphrey. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommypalmer@gmail.com

14 Independence County chapter Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain, Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

14 Central Arkansas chapter Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation membership banquet. Benton Events Center, Benton. Doors open at 5 p.m. Betty Thornquist (501) 796-2363 or bettynjack1016@hughes.net