$10M bond set for suspect in Jonesboro killing

A 19-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Jonesboro man on Monday night has been arrested, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting outside a Citgo gas station, 3910 S. Caraway Road, just after 11:55 p.m., according to a Jonesboro police report.

Upon arrival, officers found Roderick Hale, 18, dead outside of the business, police said.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage, which showed Hale and the suspect, Laroy Starks of Jonesboro, bumping into one another, a probable cause affidavit states.

Starks pulled out a handgun and fatally shot Hale, according to the affidavit. Police said Starks then took a pistol that fell from the victim’s pocket.

The gunman shot at a passenger car before fleeing on foot, the report states.

He was later apprehended and booked into the Craighead County Jail, where an online inmate roster indicated he remained Thursday in lieu of $10 million bond. According to the roster, he faces one count of first-degree murder and probation violation.