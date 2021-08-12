Defense a priority for ’Dogs

Putting a better defense on the field is a primary focus for Brett Hobbs after the Bulldogs allowed nearly 34 points per game last season.

The first-year head coach and former all-state linebacker at Springdale could get his message across with brute force. But he prefers an approach similar to the one employed by Kerry Winberry, who was a longtime defensive coordinator under Jarrell Williams during the glory days of Springdale football.

"Coach Winberry didn't go around yelling and screaming at players," said Hobbs, who led the team in tackles his senior year when Springdale finished 11-3 in 1999. "That's one of the things I liked about him. He kind of had that aura about him. When you messed up, he didn't have to say it. You just knew."

Springdale hopes to counter the fast-paced offenses that dominate the landscape with ball-control and a stout, aggressive defense. That means contributions from the offensive side like brothers Da'von Sparks and Ta'jon Sparks and even quarterback Landon Phipps, who is expected to help out at free safety.

Hobbs will get his first look at his players against outside competition Tuesday when Springdale faces Shiloh Christian in a preseason scrimmage. The Bulldogs open the regular season Aug. 27 at home against Van Buren.

"I'm looking for that passion for Springdale football when we take the field," Hobbs said. "We need to get that confidence back and, win or lose, let them know, 'hey, they played Springdale football.'"

-- Rick Fires

SUBIACO ACADEMY

Trojans embrace move to 8-man

Subiaco Academy coach Mike Berry acknowledged he really had no idea what the program's move to 8-man football would bring.

But what he knows now is there's not really anything negative about it.

The Trojans finished last season 8-3, falling 54-48 to Little Rock Episcopal in the championship game of the large-school division in their inaugural year of 8-man football. The success alone was a change for the private all-boys boarding school. Subiaco Academy hadn't won more than two games since having a 3-win season in 2013.

"Yeah, how successful we were, to go 8-3 caught us by surprise," said Berry, who begins his 25th year at the school and 17th as head football coach. "But it was refreshing to just look across the field and see 20 players instead of 83 or 75 or 60 or whatever it might be, depending on who you were playing.

"So that was a bright spot and our kids had a lotta fun doing it. That's really what it's all about. It looks really good right now. We're real pleased right now with what it looks like and what it could be."

That good feeling spread all across the school, too, Berry said.

"Our student body enjoyed it, our fans and alumni, they all enjoyed it," Berry said. "The fun part about it is the schools that are in this 8-man league are all in the same situation. It's a numbers game. We all know that, more so than any other sport.

And if the numbers aren't there a lotta times things don't work out. But now we've got 8-man to fall back on and it's just a good thing all the way around."

-- Paul Boyd

HARRISON

Goblins search for additional depth

Depth is key in high school football.

Harrison coach Joel Wells knows that well. He has had plenty of it during his team's current 22-game 5A-West conference win streak and four consecutive league crowns.

If the Goblins are able to win it again this season, depth will be a huge factor. As fall camp starts and position groups start cementing, Wells has his eye on a key defensive position heading into the season.

"We are right where I thought we'd be," Wells said. "We aren't as deep as we were last year. Spots like linebacker I think we are going to be just fine. But we aren't as deep. We have some positions like that. We are trying to create some depth right now at linebacker.

"We might need to move some guys over to do that. But if we can get everybody on the right seat on the bus, I think we'll have a good chance."

Harrison returns eight starters back on defense and just four on offense. But both sides of the ball looked strong earlier in the summer. The Goblins were able to put together a 15-2 record in 7-on-7 tournaments in Siloam Springs and Branson, Mo.

-- Harold McIlvain II

GENTRY

Pioneers withstand heat

Gentry's football team has opted to take on the heat during its preseason workouts, and coach Justin Bigham is fine with that.

The Pioneers begin most sessions at 2:30 p.m. with a weight session, then hit the field at 3:30 p.m. to begin practice. The only exception to that was Tuesday, when the school's open house caused a shift to a morning practice.

"I tried to keep everything as routine as possible," Bigham said. "I didn't want to go mornings the first week, then shift to afternoons the second week. They have better days. You have to remember that they are 14- to 18-year-old kids, and it's hard at times.

"For the most part, they are doing well, and we're smart about it. We have a full-time athletic trainer, and we are blessed to have a 50-yard indoor facility practice facility as well. If it gets too hot with the wet bulb readings, it's not a problem to go inside."

Bigham said the Pioneers enjoy better numbers this season. Gentry has 43 reporting to practice this summer, compared to just 33 players that dressed out in November during its playoff game.

"It helped we only graduated four players," Bigham said. "They were four good ones, but we gained a big ninth-grade class. There are going to be 14 or 15 players that will be sophomores this season."

-- Henry Apple

CLARKSVILLE

Panthers to lean on experience

A season removed from a second-round playoff exit at the hands of Class 5A runner-up Little Rock Christian, the Clarksville Panthers are looking to use that experience to make a deep postseason push.

"We've had a great offseason and have a lot of guys back from last year's group who want to take the next step," head coach Khris Buckner said. "We want to host a playoff game this year, because we learned how tough it is to play on the road. This group is hungry, and they put on some good flashes toward the end of last year."

Clarksville won't lack experience. Nine returners on offense and six on defense anchor a roster full of upperclassman leaders.

Arthur Alvarez, starting tailback and a 2020 all-state selection, highlights the offense with his vicious running attack, which will be helped by lineman Matt Colvin's blocking.

"He (Colvin) went down to prospect camp in Dallas and was a top-three offensive lineman there," Buckner said. "He's a really good player, a dominant run blocker for us at 6-foot-three, 290 pounds."

The Panthers will host Class 4A Prairie Grove for a scrimmage on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

-- Ethan Westerman

ALMA

Starting QB spot still up for grabs

The Airedales will finish the final week of fall camp with Meet the Airedales Night on Friday.

Players, coaches, spirit squad members and support staff will be introduced, beginning at 6 p.m. at Airedale Stadium. The event will also serve as media night.

With school starting on Monday, Alma will practice at 3 p.m. before Tuesday night's scrimmage at home against Fort Smith Southside.

"The biggest thing is I want to see our kids compete," Alma coach Rusty Bush said. "It's been so long. We were playing pretty good there at the end of the season. We felt like we were making some strides and went into the offseason with a great attitude and great sense about ourselves that we kind of discovered ourselves and had an identity."

Junior Joe Trusty and sophomore Jackson Daily continue to compete for the quarterback position.

"They're both doing really well," Bush said. "Right now, Trusty probably has a little bit of an edge. Joe with a year on him is a little bit ahead on the situational stuff. As far as throwing and running the offense, they're not very far off."

Versatile Connor Stacy, defensive end Zander Pulido, who moved from California last summer, and running back Eric Dover excelled for the Airedales during August drills.

"Eric has really shined for us," Bush said. "Connor works his tail off. There's not a day that goes by without him working his tail off. Zander started for us at the end of the season, and he's had a tremendous two weeks of fall camp. He's turned himself into a dominating defensive end."

Alma opens the regular season at Van Buren on Sept. 3.

-- Leland Barclay