Ruling says Congress due Trump records

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats who have spent years investigating Donald Trump are entitled to some of the former president's financial records, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington empowering Congress to have the records is the latest development in yearslong legal and political skirmishes over access to Trump's closely held finances. But it's unlikely to be the last say on the matter given expected appeals. The U.S. Supreme Court has already weighed in once.

At issue is a demand from Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which in 2019 and again last February subpoenaed Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, for the records.

In his order, Mehta wrote that though he had previously turned aside Trump's challenge to the subpoena and permitted the committee's demand for records to "proceed without qualification," a Supreme Court opinion from 2020 required a new analysis in favor of more limited access to the records than what lawmakers initially wanted.

That opinion cited separation-of-power concerns in saying that while Congress has significant power to demand the president's personal information, it is not limitless.

Applying factors that the high court set out, Mehta wrote that the House was entitled to some financial records from 2017 and 2018 -- when Trump was president.

Separately, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel said in an opinion last month that the Treasury Department must provide the House Ways and Means Committee with Trump's tax returns.

Fred moves on, hits Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Wednesday in the Dominican Republic, with forecasters warning that heavy rains could cause dangerous flooding and mudslides there and in neighboring Haiti.

After a quiet month of no named storms in the region, Fred became the sixth of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday as it moved past the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on a forecast track that would carry it toward Florida over the weekend.

Tropical-storm warnings were discontinued in the U.S. territories after pelting the islands with rain, leaving some 13,000 customers without power in Puerto Rico.

Fred was centered 75 miles west-northwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday and moving west-northwest at 16 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

People in Florida were being urged to monitor updates.

Acting solicitor general is Biden's pick

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to be his administration's top lawyer before the U.S. Supreme Court on a permanent basis.

Prelogar has served in the position on an acting basis since January, arguing two cases before the Supreme Court in that role last term.

Prelogar is a seasoned appellate lawyer who served from 2014 to 2019 as assistant to the solicitor general. If confirmed, she would be only the second woman to lead the solicitor general office on a permanent basis. The other -- Elena Kagan, solicitor general from 2009 to 2010 -- is now a Supreme Court justice.

During her previous tenure at the Justice Department, Prelogar was tapped to serve on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election as an assistant special counsel to Mueller.

After graduating from law school, Prelogar clerked for Judge Merrick Garland of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She then served back-to-back Supreme Court clerkships for Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Kagan.

Wisconsin wolf-hunt quota set at 300

MADISON, Wis. -- Wildlife officials in Wisconsin set a 300-animal limit Wednesday for the state's fall wolf hunt, exceeding biologists' recommendations as they study the impact of a rushed spring season that saw hunters take almost twice as many wolves as allotted.

State Department of Natural Resources scientists asked its policy board to cap kills at 130 animals, saying board members must be cautious because the four-day season in February took place during wolves' breeding season and the long-term ramifications on the population are unknown.

But conservative-leaning members of the board countered that the population is still well above the department's goal of 350 animals and they have a responsibility to manage the pack and protect livestock from wolf attacks. The board ultimately voted 5-2 to set aside the department's recommendation and raise the quota to 300 animals.

The working quota for state-licensed hunters almost certainly will be fewer than 300, however. The state's Chippewa tribes are entitled to claim up to half of the quota under treaty rights dating to the 1800s. If the tribes claim their full half of the quota, state-licensed hunters will be allowed to kill only 150 wolves.

