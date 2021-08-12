School news: MSU names graduates

UALR

Nathan Lyons of Rogers is a member of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock baseball team that has been recognized for its work in the classroom, earning 2020-21 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence honors.

This marks the fifth time in the past six years the Trojans have received the national recognition under head coach Chris Curry.

To be eligible, teams had to post a team GPA of 3.0 or above for the entire 2020-21 academic year. UALR posted a 3.285 cumulative team GPA during the academic season, finishing with a 3.37 in fall 2020 and a 3.196 during the spring semester.

UALR was one of 94 Division I teams to earn the Academic Excellence honor and one of two Sun Belt teams to receive the recognition, joined by Arkansas State.

__

Bates College

Alexis Evans of Rogers was named to the Dean's List at Bates College for the winter semester ending in May 2021. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.88 or higher.

Evans, the daughter of Jeffrey H. Evans and Krista C. Evans, is a 2020 graduate of Haas Hall Academy.

Bates College is a private liberal arts college in Lewiston, Maine.

__

Fort Lewis College

William McCullar of Bella Vista graduated from Fort Lewis College in May 2021. He graduated cum laude with a degree in marketing.

Fort Lewis College, a public liberal arts college located in Durango, Colo., hosted its first in-person commencement in a year with multiple outdoor ceremonies celebrating nearly 400 graduating seniors.

__

Berea College

More than 470 Berea College students, including Dongsoo Lee of Rogers and Ian Paine of Gentry, were named to the spring 2021 Dean's List. A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, is located in Berea, Ky.

__

MSU

Missouri State University awarded 2,954 degrees to students in commencement ceremonies May 13-14, 2021.

The following local students earned degrees:

Alexandria Chaney of Rogers graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Mariela Cruz of Rogers graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Michael Dearing of Bentonville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism.

Courtney Gutche of Bentonville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude in the Honors College.

McClay Hartsfield of Bella Vista graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management.

Shelby Hendricks of Rogers graduated with a Master of Business Administration.

Emma Hodges of Cave Springs graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Eden Krewson of Bella Vista graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude.

Erika Krewson of Bella Vista graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Kaitlyn Lockhart of Bentonville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Bridgette Noland of Bella Vista graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Modern Language and English/Creative Writing, Summa Cum Laude in the Honors College.

Cynthia Sanchez of Rogers graduated with a Master of Occupational Therapy.

William Sioholm of Bentonville graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Design.

Todd Sisson of Rogers graduated with a Master of Arts in History.

Matthew Smith of Rogers graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, History, Magna Cum Laude in the Honors College.

Brianna Stangeland of Cave Springs graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Modern Language.

Cole Armer of Harrison graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Conservation and Management, Cum Laude in the Honors College.

Baylor Miles of Van Buren graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Summa Cum Laude.

Daria Wiederkehr of Van Buren graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design, Summa Cum Laude in the Honors College.

Chasse Daniels of Fort Smith graduated with a Master of Business Administration.

Dustin Brannon of Fayetteville graduated with a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.

Spencer Brown of Fayetteville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in History.

Abby Combs of Springdale graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science, Magna Cum Laude.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 undergraduate credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Located in Springfield, Missouri State University is a public university system with a mission in public affairs.