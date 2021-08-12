Senator: Online suspension over mask video an honor

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is calling a suspension imposed on him by YouTube a "badge of honor" after the site removed a video in which he claimed most masks don't prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Paul said he had been suspended for seven days from uploading any videos to his official YouTube account after saying in a three-minute video posted last week that "most of the masks you get over the counter don't work. They don't prevent infection."

He also said in the video, now removed from the platform: "Trying to shape human behavior isn't the same as following the actual science, which tells us that cloth masks don't work."

A YouTube spokesperson said Wednesday in a statement to The Washington Post: "We removed content from Senator Paul's channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of covid-19, in accordance with our covid-19 medical misinformation policies."

Paul had also accused YouTube of censoring him and "acting like an arm of the government" in the video.

YouTube said in the statement that the company applied its "policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views."

In another example of tech companies taking a tougher line, Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Monday after she falsely tweeted that vaccines were failing. Her seven-day suspension is the latest rebuke from the social media platform over a post about coronavirus misinformation -- something that violates the social media company's policies.

"These vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus and neither do masks," Greene had tweeted.

Greene also claimed that the coronavirus vaccines do not work because some people have still contracted the virus despite being vaccinated and said the Food and Drug Administration should not fully authorize them. The vaccines have been approved for emergency use by the FDA and have been taken by more than half of the U.S. population. Most of the cases are among the unvaccinated groups, officials have said.

Twitter also temporarily suspended Greene last month after she falsely claimed that covid-19 was "not dangerous" for some people, which it said was a violation of the company's misinformation policy.

Earlier this week, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, made headlines when he criticized health mandates against the virus at a time when the nation is seeing a surge in cases.

"There should be no mandates -- zero -- concerning covid," Cruz told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday. "That means no mask mandates, regardless of your vaccination status. That means no vaccine mandates. That means no vaccine passports."

Cruz's comments came hours after he and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced two bills that would ban mask and vaccine mandates. The measures would counter recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that people wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

In the past week, Cruz's home state of Texas has reported an almost 40% increase in new covid-19 cases, with hospitalizations up 22%, according to a Post tracker, with one doctor in Houston saying that intensive care units there resembled a "war zone." About 45% of the Texas population is fully vaccinated.

The communications from the outspoken politicians come as health officials in the U.S. clamor to curb a nationwide surge in cases, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, and urge millions who remain unvaccinated to get a shot.

The U.S. reported over 164,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday, pushing the seven-day average to almost 118,000 daily cases, according to data compiled by The Post.

Information for this article was contributed by Eugene Scott and Timothy Bella of The Washington Post.