Shots or testing for all teachers, California says

SAN FRANCISCO -- California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff members to get vaccinated or undergo weekly coronavirus testing, as schools return from summer break and as concerns grow about the highly contagious delta variant, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

The new policy applies to both public and private schools and will affect the state's 320,000 public-school teachers, more than 250,000 support-staff members -- from cafeteria employees to cleaners -- and at least 80,000 private school employees, according to the California Department of Education and labor unions. It also will apply to school volunteers.

Newsom announced the new policy at a San Francisco Bay Area school that reopened earlier this week to in-person classes. Many California schools are back in session, with others starting in the coming weeks.

"We think this is the right thing to do, and we think this is a sustainable way to [keep] our schools open and to address the No. 1 anxiety that parents like myself have for young children," said Newsom, who is a father of four. "That is knowing that the schools are doing everything in their power to keep our kids safe."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAy7ehtX6IA]

Several large school districts in the state have issued similar requirements in recent days, including San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Long Beach Unified.

California, like the rest of the country, has seen a troubling surge in covid-19 infections because of the delta variant, which represents the vast majority of new cases. It has affected children more than previous strains of the virus, prompting a growing number of teachers unions to ease earlier opposition to vaccine mandates.

California's two largest teachers unions, both powerful political allies to the governor, said Wednesday that they fully supported Newsom's policy.

The California Teachers Association and the California Federation of Teachers both cited state and national polling that indicates nearly 90% of educators have been vaccinated but said the rising spread of the delta variant, particularly among children, makes the new policy necessary. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

"Educators want to be in classrooms with their students, and the best way to make sure that happens is for everyone who is medically eligible to be vaccinated, with robust testing and multi-tiered safety measures," E. Toby Boyd, president of the California Teachers Association, said in a statement.

While Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced last week that all Department of Education staff members would be required to disclose their vaccination status or face weekly testing, California's order is far more sweeping, applying to all staff members who work in both public and private schools in the country's most populous state.

Over the past few weeks, Newsom has mandated that all health care workers must be fully vaccinated and required that all state employees get vaccinated or take weekly tests.

For schools, Newsom already had issued a mask mandate that applies to teachers and students. But until Wednesday, he had left the decision of whether to require vaccines up to local districts.

Vaccination mandates are perilous for the Democratic governor, who faces a recall election next month fueled in part by anger over his handling of the pandemic.

California was the first state to order a lockdown in March 2020, which shuttered businesses and schools statewide. Newsom faced intense political pressure to resume in-person schooling from Republican opponents and supporters who urged him to override powerful labor unions.

Newsom pushed for a full return to in-person learning this fall. But his mask mandate for schools has angered some parents and been criticized by Republican candidates vying to replace him.

Several of the GOP candidates criticized the new plan Wednesday. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who has encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, said state officials "should not be pushing uniform statewide orders on every school district across the state" but should leave it to local districts.

Details of how the new policy will be enforced were not announced. Labor unions say those logistics still need to be worked out.

Newsom did not rule out expanding the requirement to students after a vaccine is approved for children under 12 years old.

"We'll consider all options in the future," he said. "We believe this is a meaningful first step."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

OREGON MASK REQUIREMENT

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced a statewide indoor mask requirement in the state as coronavirus hospitalizations and cases reach record-high numbers in the state and health care systems are overwhelmed.

Beginning Friday, everyone 5 years or older in Oregon -- regardless of vaccination status -- will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Brown had urged local officials to implement their own mandates, but almost none did.

The newest coronavirus health and safety measure in Oregon applies to all indoor public spaces, including businesses, grocery stores, indoor entertainment venues and gyms. In addition, people older than 2 years old will be required to wear masks on public transit.

There are some mask exemptions for activities, including eating, drinking, swimming and organized sports.

The mask mandate comes as the state on Wednesday set a second consecutive record of hospitalized covid-19 patients -- 665 people. The previous record of 622 people hospitalized was set during November's surge, when vaccine doses were not yet available.

Oregon is the third state -- joining Hawaii and Louisiana -- to require vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks inside public spaces statewide.

Intensive-care beds across the state are about 90% full, and some hospital regions have fewer than five ICU beds available, Brown said.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Health officials in Oregon warned that, without new health and safety interventions in place, coronavirus hospitalizations would far exceed Oregon's health system capacity in the next several weeks.

"When our hospitals are full, there will be no room for additional patients needing care -- whether for covid-19, a heart attack or stroke, a car collision, or a variety of other emergency situations," Brown said.

"The latest science is clear that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are able to spread the delta variant," Brown said. "Masks are simple, and they are effective."

PREGNANCY ADVISORY

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the covid-19 vaccination as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, including perhaps miscarriages and stillbirths. But their vaccination rates are low, with only about 23% having received at least one dose, according to CDC data.

"The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The updated guidance was issued after a CDC analysis of new safety data on 2,500 women showed no increased risks of miscarriage for those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy. The analysis found a miscarriage rate of around 13%, within the normal range.

The CDC's advice echoes recent recommendations from top obstetrician groups. The agency had previously encouraged pregnant women to consider vaccination but had stopped short of a full recommendation. The new advice also applies to nursing mothers and women planning to get pregnant.

FLORIDA VENTILATORS OK'D

At Florida's request, the Department of Health and Human Services approved sending 200 ventilators and 100 smaller breathing devices and related supplies earlier this week, an agency spokesperson said. The devices came from the U.S. government's Strategic National Stockpile, the federal repository for medical response.

Weesam Khoury, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health, said Wednesday that the agency helped make the request to the federal government, saying it "reviews health care needs statewide on a consistent basis."

"The Department routinely works with the federal government to ensure adequate resources are available and ready to be distributed at all times, as done with this recent request," Khoury said.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday cast doubt on the ventilator request, telling WPLG, the first to report the news, that he was unaware of the federal allocation for more equipment.

"I have not heard about that, so I have to check to see if that's true or not. I would honestly doubt that that's true, but I'll look," he said. "We have a lot of stuff that we stockpiled over the last year and a half through the Department of Emergency Management. I have not had any requests across my desk. I haven't been notified of that."

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not immediately respond to request for comment early Wednesday.

The reported increase in ventilators arrives at a time when the coronavirus is roaring in Florida, where an average of more than 20,000 people a day are being infected. The summer spike, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant and millions of Americans who remain unvaccinated, has resulted in nearly 15,200 people in Florida currently hospitalized for covid-19 as of early Wednesday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.

The current number of hospitalizations is roughly 145% more than it was in July 2020, the state's previous peak, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

More than 3,000 intensive-care beds are filled, accounting for nearly 90% of state's ICU beds, the group said.

DeSantis has banned mask mandates in the state and recently railed against reporters for creating "hysteria" about rising hospitalizations. The Republican governor has repeatedly said the surge in the state is "seasonal."

The governor's recent executive order, which allows the state's Department of Education to withhold funding from school boards unwilling to adhere to the ban on mask mandates, is being ignored by several school districts that are requiring students to wear masks anyway.

TEXAS BAN CHALLENGED

Local leaders in open rebellion against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates won a pair of court victories Tuesday that cleared the way for them to at least temporarily require the face coverings they say are needed to combat the delta variant that is driving skyrocketing cases in the state.

The first setback came in Bexar County, which includes San Antonio. Masks can be mandated in public schools and other public buildings there for now after a judge ruled in favor of city and county officials who sued over Abbott's mask mandate ban.

Masks also will be mandated for county and city employees, according to Andy Segobia, city attorney for the city of San Antonio. The chief executive of Bexar County, County Judge Nelson W. Wolf, said the ruling was important because many students are too young to get vaccinated and "are coming back to school with no protection."

The second blow was delivered by a district judge in Dallas County who ruled that Abbott's order improperly prevented local officials from protecting residents during an emergency. "Dallas County citizens will be irreparably harmed" if local leaders can't require "face covering and mask mandates to stop the transmission of Covid-19," the judge, Tonya Parker, wrote in the ruling.

In light of the ruling, County Judge Clay Jenkins said he plans to issue an emergency order for the county.

On Monday, Texas recorded the second highest daily average of new coronavirus cases in the country, with 12,414, according to a New York Times database. That figure is about twice as high as it was in late July.

Information for this article was contributed by Jocelyn Gecker, Kathleen Ronayne, Sara Cline, Lindsey Tanner and Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press; by Timothy Bella of The Washington Post; and by Azi Paybarah of The New York Times.