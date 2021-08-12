Siloam Springs golf program under new leadership; DeGaish takes over for longtime coach Robertson

SILOAM SPRINGS -- For the first time in 12 seasons, the Siloam Springs golf teams are under new leadership.

Brooke DeGaish, in her second year teaching at Siloam Springs High School, takes over as head coach for the Panthers and Lady Panthers.

DeGaish, 24, a former standout high school player in Texas, is excited for the opportunity.

"I'm super fired up about it," DeGaish said in a phone interview recently while attending a church camp in Texas. "I just want the kids to grow and have fun. That's my main goal, helping them find something they enjoy and learn and do for the rest of their lives."

DeGaish replaces long-time coach Michael Robertson, who had led the program since 2009. Robertson is still coaching basketball and has moved into another role within the athletic department, assisting athletics director Jeff Williams.

Robertson said he's excited to hand off the program to DeGaish but also is sad about leaving the program at the same time.

"Just looking at memories over the last 12 years, we've had a lot of memories," Robertson said. "Our kids have done some great things on the course. They've represented us in an amazing way off the course. It goes deeper than just golf. It's about relationships, and that's what I'm going to miss. I'm really proud of some great accomplishments. It's the kids you'll really miss."

Under Robertson, the Siloam Springs girls won two conference championships and had a state runner-up season.

The entire program had players make five trips to the state overall championship, six kids to sign to play in college, 11 state tournament team bids and had an individual qualify for state each year.

"I'm super thankful to Coach (Kerwin) Dees back in 2009, giving me the opportunity to take over a program," Robertson said. "He gave me a couple of goals. He said beat Greenwood and make it to the state tournament, and our kids did that and so much more. I'll always be appreciative of him. There's sadness to be walking away; I love the game of golf; I love our kids. But there's also excitement as I transition into this new role."

DeGaish, who will also coach swimming at Siloam Springs, graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in south Texas in 2015, where she was a first-team all-district golfer and regional qualifier all four years of high school. High school golf in Texas is played year-round, she said.

"Competition is pretty intense in Texas," she said.

DeGaish attended Texas A&M for four seasons, graduating in 2019.

She was hired as a teacher at Siloam Springs last school year.

DeGaish also is a rules official with the South Texas Professional Golf Association, giving her a solid background on the game.

"Last week was my first week," she said. "It's been very quick, but Michael's been really great about helping me transition. He's very helpful."

On the boys' side, DeGaish said seniors Miles Perkins and Brayden Fain have caught her eye.

Senior Preston Moody, juniors Camden Blackfox, Jackson Doornbos, Will Van Asche, Nathan Vachon, and freshmen Landon Pool, Landen Fain, Jaxson Devoe and Corbin Crook are also on the team.

On the girls' side, the Lady Panthers return senior Emily Self, juniors Brooke Smith, Baylee Morris and Mackenzie Sontag, along with freshmen Aleisha Boyd and Reece Sutulovich.

"We've got a lot of growing to do obviously," DeGaish said. "They're putting in a lot of effort, and I like to see that."

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Miles Perkins watches his tee shot during golf practice Wednesday morning at The Course at Sager's Crossing.