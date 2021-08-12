BASKETBALL

Monyyong headed to Bulgaria

Former University of Arkansas at Little Rock forward Ruot Monyyong is headed overseas after signing with Akademik Plovdiv in Bulgaria on Wednesday, according to a tweet from his agency.

The Nashville, Tenn., native, who joined the Trojans starting in 2019-20 after two seasons of junior-college basketball, was twice an All-Sun Belt honoree, starting all 57 games during his junior and senior years.

In his first campaign at UALR, Monyyong was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year after a season in which he averaged 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game to go along with 11.9 points and 9.8 boards. He followed that up by averaging a double-double -- 11.9 points and 10.9 rebounds -- on his way to 15 double-doubles in 26 contests, ranking fifth in the nation last season.

He'll now join an Akademik Plovdiv team that lost in the final of last year's Balkan International Basketball League -- a competition that typically features six squads from Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

U.S. Amateur moves forward

The third day of the U.S. Men's Amateur Championship in Verona, Pa., where three Arkansas college golfers are competing, continued to be hampered by weather Wednesday,

Golfers completed the second round of stroke play and moved to the round of 64 in match play before being suspended by darkness. University of Arkansas transfer Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira shot an even-par 70 in the second round to finish stroke play at 1-over 141. He advanced to match play, but University of Central Arkansas sophomore Palmer McSpadden did not. The Fayetteville native shot a 10-over 80 for the second round and shot a 16-over 156 to miss the cut. University of Arkansas senior Julian Perico also missed the cut, finishing stroke play at 5-over 145 and missing the cut by two strokes.

De Oliveira's match against Max Kreikemeier of Chesterfield, Mo., is scheduled to tee off at 7 a.m. Central today.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services