Super Quiz: Occupations of TV Characters

Woody Boyd (Woody Harrelson) on "Cheers"
Dr. Robert Hartley (Bob Newhart) on "The Bob Newhart Show"
Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) on "Friends"
Gabe Kotter (Gabe Kaplan) on "Welcome Back, Kotter"
Ben Matlock (Andy Griffith) on "Matlock"
Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) on "Homeland"
Bill Davis (Brian Keith) on "Family Affair"
Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill) on "Married ... With Children"
Elyse Donnelly Keaton (Meredith Baxter-Birney) on "Family Ties"
ANSWERS:
Bartender
Psychologist
Chef
Teacher
Lawyer (defense attorney)
CIA officer
Civil engineer
Shoe salesman
Architect