Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Occupations of TV Characters

Today at 1:34 a.m.

  1. Woody Boyd (Woody Harrelson) on "Cheers"

  2. Dr. Robert Hartley (Bob Newhart) on "The Bob Newhart Show"

  3. Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) on "Friends"

  4. Gabe Kotter (Gabe Kaplan) on "Welcome Back, Kotter"

  5. Ben Matlock (Andy Griffith) on "Matlock"

  6. Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) on "Homeland"

  7. Bill Davis (Brian Keith) on "Family Affair"

  8. Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill) on "Married ... With Children"

  9. Elyse Donnelly Keaton (Meredith Baxter-Birney) on "Family Ties"

ANSWERS:

  1. Bartender

  2. Psychologist

  3. Chef

  4. Teacher

  5. Lawyer (defense attorney)

  6. CIA officer

  7. Civil engineer

  8. Shoe salesman

  9. Architect

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Occupations of TV Characters

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT