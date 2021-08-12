Taylor man dies after SUV overturns, troopers say

A Taylor man was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Columbia County after his SUV overturned, troopers said.

Keith Lashun Lawson, 41, was going north on U.S. 371 shortly before 11:55 p.m. in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when the wreck happened, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle entered a ditch on the east side of the road, re-entered the road and overturned, troopers said. According to the report, Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the wreck as clear and dry.

At least 370 people have been killed due to crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.