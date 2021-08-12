Teaching teachers: T2 offers unique professional development

On a recent beautiful, sunny June day, a group of dedicated theater teachers sit in a circle, animatedly discussing best practices in their classrooms and rehearsal spaces. This lively group could be at the lake, at a cookout or just relaxing in their air-conditioned homes, but instead they've chosen to spend three days of their precious -- and all too brief -- summer break at the TheatreSquared Professional Development Institute for theater teachers across the state of Arkansas.

This particular grouping -- consisting of teachers with 10 or more years of experience in the field -- has been asked to come up with the two biggest challenges they face and propose solutions to those challenges. The idea is that they will return to the group at large with some tips and advice for teachers who have less experience in the classroom than they do.

The benefit of their shared experience shows itself right away: they speak in a shorthand but easily understand each other, allowing them to dart from subject to subject quickly. And there are so many subjects to cover: how to energize kids at an after-school rehearsal, how to get kids to show up at said rehearsal regularly, how to share student actors with sports and other extracurricular activities, how to encourage kids to try out for the school play. They only have 30 minutes to have this conversation -- difficult, because there are so many stories to compare and unpack. Most schools are lucky to even have one theater teacher, and rarely is there more than one; this three-day period might be the only time during the year these teachers get to talk to other professionals about what they do.

"A lot of times a theater teacher is a solo teacher -- there are certainly programs that are larger in a high school setting, but a lot of times, we're on our own," says Sheridan Posey, a theater teacher at Little Rock's Pulaski Academy. This summer marks the sixth year she's participated in T2's professional development program. "To be able to come together with other theater teachers, and just have that commonality in not only our subject matter of what we're teaching, but what we're doing in rehearsal, what we're doing outside of class, with our students, and just being able to collaborate that way -- we learn just as much from each other, as we learn from [TheatreSquared Arts Engagement Director] Morgan [Hicks] and the theater professionals that come in, because we all have our own process and our own way of doing things. Being able to hear from other theater teachers who are willing to share exercises and ideas with each other is a great opportunity to pick up new ideas as well."

"We are definitely in the minority, especially in rural areas," says Harrison theater teacher Julianna Hamblin, who has been attending the T2 program for three years. "There's nobody to talk to. So to be able to get together with other theater teachers is incredibly fascinating and helpful. Morgan said that there was over 100 years of experience in that room, and getting to talk to those teachers that have been a theater teacher for 15 to 20 years -- just to hear how they plan things, how they do plays, how they manage their classrooms -- it's just invaluable."

Hicks is a TheatreSquared co-founder who has been a driving force behind the company's education programs -- which include classes for adults as well as camps and classes for adolescents -- since the theater's inception in 2005.

"In 2010 we were getting to know the teachers all over the state," says Hicks, whose team was at the time working on the Arkansas Schools Tour, a program that brings live theater and hands-on workshops to Arkansas high schools. On the tour's route are 70 high schools and 18,000 students and their teachers. "The thing that kept coming up was that all the teachers in the state are required to do professional development hours, but all of the professional development that is being offered in the state is technologically based, or not specific content for theater teachers. The [Arkansas] Rep [Theatre] did some, a long time ago, but in 2010, nothing like that was available that was specifically designed for theater teachers.

"We saw that as kind of a big gap in continuing education for theater teachers, and we wanted to offer that. We also include arts integration strategies, so it doesn't exclude people who are not theater teachers. We're primarily focused on people who are specifically teaching theater, and we try to give them an opportunity to share with other teachers, share their best practices and things they've learned along the way. We usually get a really good mix of early career teachers and really experienced teachers, so just being able to build that kind of community for them has been really important."

In addition to their being fewer of them in the state, there are other reasons theater teachers might need differentiated professional development instruction. Performance-based classrooms require different classroom management skills. Theater teachers work a regular school day and into the evening when they're working on a production. And those productions require a host of skills beyond classroom teaching -- depending on the size of school the teacher works at and the budget for their performances, a theater teacher may need to be a costume and set designer, carpenter, seamstress, technical and musical director, all rolled into one very busy, stretched-thin educator.

"This past year, we talked about costuming, and I learned how to sew!" says Hamblin. "I'm not any good at it, but I know three different ways to do it, and that's amazing."

"They kicked off the session this year talking about self care for educators, which, after this really trying and challenging year with the pandemic, was a great attention getter," says Posey. "And it was a discussion that everybody kind of needed to have -- how do we, as theater educators whose work days do not end at 3 or 4 o'clock in the afternoon, who are normally up there 12 to 14 hours a day with rehearsal, how do we take care of ourselves, in the midst of all of these things?"

Both Sheridan and Posey have returned to the sessions for multiple years, and both say they will continue to attend as long as they can, because the sessions offered are rotating and regularly include new information. Hicks says that's achieved by listening to feedback given by the teachers about what instruction will be the most effective.

"Sessions that are about acting and directing, those are kind of annual -- those are the things that they spend the most time on, usually, teaching acting and then directing shows, so they love any of those sessions," says Hicks. "But they also really love sessions that are focused on evolving conversations in the industry. This year, we had sessions about building consent-based practice -- really working on making sure that we're engaging the high school teachers and the high school students in the ongoing conversation about concerns about theatrical intimacy, and that kind of choreography and training. We had a session about including more artists of color and authors of color in our curriculum, and breaking the canon of only teaching these plays by white men. That's such an evolving conversation in the industry at large, but, sometimes in the high schools, they're not necessarily having those conversations, because they're not always as plugged in to those conversations."

"That was a really wonderful, informative workshop on diversity and inclusion in theater, which is a huge topic right now in all aspects of our lives, but specifically, how can we bring that discussion into our classrooms and make sure that we're serving our student populations the best that we can and being fully inclusive and honoring the diversity of our student populations?" says Posey.

Hicks' own adolescence may have had an impact on her motivation to help foster kinship and growth within the Arkansas theater educator community. She found theater arts early in her high school career and says what she learned there had a huge impact on the trajectory of her life.

"We had an amazing teacher, Mrs. Harness, who was our high school drama teacher," Hicks says of growing up in Harrison, where the theater building was new when she was in high school and a community theater flourished. "[I think my theater education] informed my value set and what I thought was important. Our arts educator honorary this year at the gala talked about how the arts were why a lot of kids go to school. They're not coming because they're so passionate about getting to math class -- they're coming because they have rehearsal later, or they have band practice. They come for the arts and stay for the classes. I was sort of that kid. I loved my English classes, but with all of the other classes, I was just trying to get through the day. All that time, and when I went off to college, I thought I was going to be a high school drama teacher. I can definitely relate to all of these theater kids that we get to play with in the summers but also these theater teachers -- I feel very soul connected to them, even though my path went a little bit different."

Posey and Hamblin share Hicks' conviction that theater arts can make a significant contribution in the lives of children and teenagers.

"You've probably heard this before, but because theater does reflect back humanity, kids, especially teenagers, with their hormones, their frontal cortex is not developed yet -- they don't know what they're doing, half the time, even the mature ones," says Hamblin. "And I love them, don't get me wrong. But they need something that is teaching them empathy. Sports are great. I love sports. They teach competition and hard work and perseverance. But theater teaches all of that plus empathy. If you're acting, you have to put yourself in somebody else's shoes. And that's a big deal, learning how somebody else feels. Theater teaches you how to act, and how not to act. It gives you confidence. Again, I know all of that can be said for a lot of things in school as well. I'm definitely not beating up on anything, but theater itself, I really think that kids -- little kids to teenagers to adults -- we really need it, because it does reflect humanity back at you, and teach you how to be a better human, in my opinion, and just from what I've seen in the classroom and in my own life."

"If we've attended a play, we sit and watch the actors, and that's an enjoyable and exciting experience," says Posey. "But studying theater goes far beyond how to learn to be an actor on stage. We deal with all of those wonderful soft skills -- confidence building and teamwork, connections and just dealing with our emotional health and well being as an actor. And as a person, we're able to deal in the world of emotions a little bit more in theater class, sometimes, then maybe some core classes are able to get into -- just really preparing students for what it means to be a human being. It's that collaborative effort -- we all have to be a part of things, and we're all equal parts in this grand production.

"I've worked with really young students all the way up through [high school] seniors, and the benefits remain throughout, whether it's a 5-year-old, who's learning how to recite something for the first time and just watching them get excited about that process and building their confidence, or a senior applying to a really rigorous training program and stepping into a college interview -- the things we learn in theater go far beyond the stage."

Their testimony may be simply anecdotal evidence, but it's backed up by science, according to the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. The website cites a wide variety of studies that demonstrate that theater involvement improves academic performance and performance on standardized tests; increases student engagement and attendance; improves reading comprehension; builds self-esteem; and helps bridge the "achievement gap" -- just a few of the reasons Hicks says TheatreSquared will remain committed to their teacher training as long as the funds are available. The original session back in 2010, funded in part by a grant from the Arkansas Arts Council, included 12 teachers; this year, 27 were invited.

"Every year, I just think how grateful we are that these people are doing this work, because the work they do is so, so hard, and they are so passionate and so invested and care so deeply for their students," says Hicks. "That's really inspirational for us. That's yearly my takeaway -- just kind of sitting in middle of all of these people that do such amazing work, day after day."

"It's invaluable," concludes Hamblin of T2's efforts. "Especially this year. At the end [of the school year], I was feeling really down and like, I don't think I'm going to do this ever again. This is too much. And I think that was pretty much everybody's reaction. But after this session, it was a renewal. It was a real invigoration."

