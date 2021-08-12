Thompson leads Frisco past Naturals in 10 innings

SPRINGDALE -- Bubba Thompson finished what he started for Frisco Wednesday night.

Thompson hit a home run in the first inning and a tie-breaking triple in the 10th to give the RoughRiders a 4-2 victory over Northwest Arkansas before a crowd of 2,227 at Arvest Ballpark.

A runner was placed at second base in the top of the 10th after the teams were still tied 2-2 after nine. Thompson drove the runner home with a triple into the right-center field gap then scored on a groundout to put Frisco ahead 4-2.

Vinnie Pasqantino went 4 for 5 for Northwest Arkansas, which placed runners on second and third base in the 10th inning before Freddy Fermin struck out to end the game.

"I thought it was a well-played, well-pitched game," Northwest Arkansas Manager Scott Thorman said. "It was clean on defense. We just came up short. But I was pleased with the way the guys played and threw the ball."

Play resumed after Tuesday's game was postponed after Frisco had multiple players test positive for covid-19 during a weekend series with Amarillo. That prompted a flurry of moves Wednesday by the parent club Texas Rangers, who placed six players on the injured list and brought in four new players.

Frisco threatened to take the lead after loading the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh. But shortstop Clay Dungan started a 6-2-3 double play and Drew Parrish struck out Miguel Aparicio to end the inning.

Northwest Arkansas threatened in the bottom of the seventh, but Dairon Blanco lined into a double play at third base to keep the game tied.

Northwest Arkansas experienced a setback when starter Austin Cox left with an apparent injury with two outs in the top of the third inning. Cox, who allowed home runs to Bubba Thompson and Blaine Crim in the first, appeared to be in a groove again after striking out Anderson Tejeda in the third.

But Cox, who was named Double-A Central Player of the Week from Aug. 2-8, motioned to the dugout and was replaced by Jose Cuas.

Frisco grabbed a 2-0 lead before Northwest Arkansas tied the game in the fourth on a double by Vinnie Pasquantino and an RBI single from Brewer Hicklen. Hicklen and Blake Perkins completed a double steal to put runners at second and third, but Cody Bradford got Jimmy Govern on a strikeout to end the inning.

Northwest Arkansas scored in the first on a double by Blanco and a single from Pasquantino.

The parent Kansas City Royals made a move Wednesday by sending Meibrys Vilonia from Triple-A Omaha to Northwest Arkansas to replace catcher MJ Melendez, who was promoted to Omaha on Monday after hitting a league-best 28 home runs and 65 RBI for the Naturals. Freddy Fermin handled the catching duties for the Naturals on Wednesday.