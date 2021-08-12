CLASS AA-CENTRAL

TRAVELERS 14, CARDINALS 4

The Arkansas Travelers (45-41) used an eight-run first inning and 16 hits as a team to cruise to a victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday in front of 2,547 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Joe Rizzo got things going for the Travs in the second inning with a two-run triple, his first of the season. Rizzo scored on Stephen Wrenn's double to left field, then Jack Larsen followed with a two-run single for a 5-0 lead. Josh Morgan capped the inning with a three-run double to left field.

Rizzo scored in the third inning when Patrick Frick lined into a force out to make it 9-0. He scored a third time in the fifth inning on Dom Thompson-Williams' groundout to first base. Morgan then reached on a fielding error by Cardinals first baseman Chandler Redmond, which allowed three runs to score and made it 13-0. Larsen hit his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning for the Travs' final run.

The Cardinals' only runs all came in the eighth inning when Julio Rodriguez hit an RBI double and scored on an error by Arkansas first baseman Jake Scheiner. Nick Dunn and Brendan Donovan added RBIs single for Springfield (33-53).

Scheiner and Rizzo both went 3 for 5 for the Travelers, while Frick, Larsen and Morgan had two hits each. Reliever Steven Moyers (3-2) got the victory after allowing one hit in 1 1/3 innings. Springfield starter Domingo Robles (2-7) took the loss after allowing 7 runs -- 6 earned -- on 5 hits with 2 walks and 1 strikeout in 1 1/3 innings.