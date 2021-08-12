Tyson to pay $3M in plant spill, fish kill in Alabama river in '19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- A $3 million settlement has been reached with Tyson Farms Inc. over a 2019 wastewater spill that killed an estimated 175,000 fish -- one of the largest recorded fish kills in Alabama history, Attorney General Steve Marshall said Wednesday.

The settlement agreement, filed in Walker County Circuit Court, brings an end to the lawsuit lodged by the state in April 2020 over the spill in the Mulberry Fork of the Black Warrior River, Marshall said.

The lawsuit alleged Tyson illegally discharged thousands of gallons of partially treated wastewater in May and June of 2019 that ended up in the state's waters after a pipe failed. The spill angered residents in northern Alabama as decomposing fish washed down the river for days.

The settlement, valued at $3,025,000, directs money to the affected communities for specific projects and requires Tyson take steps to lessen the possibility of such a spill happening again, Marshall said.

"I am pleased to finally be able to tell the communities of the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks that the state has resolved this matter," Marshall said.

An email to the company for comment on the settlement was not immediately returned Wednesday.

The spill occurred on June 8, 2019, at the River Valley Ingredients poultry-processing facility in Hanceville, where parts of chicken not desired for human consumption were turned it into animal and pet feed.

Tyson said the spill occurred because some temporary piping that was installed by an outside contractor failed.