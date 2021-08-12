U.S. envoy meets Libya militia chief

CAIRO — The U.S. ambassador to Libya met Wednesday with a Libyan military commander during international efforts to salvage a U.N.-brokered road map to elections in the North African country later this year.

Richard Norland met with Khalifa Hifter, commander of the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. The meeting was part of U.S. efforts to support Libyan parliamentary and presidential elections in December, the U.S. Embassy said.

Norland “continues to focus on the urgency of supporting the difficult compromises necessary to establish the constitutional basis and legal framework needed now in order for the elections to take place on Dec. 24,” the embassy wrote on Twitter.