U.S. Men's Amateur Golf Championship scores

USGA

U.S. Men's Amateur

Championship

At Oakmont and Longue Vue Country Clubs

Verona, Pa.

Oakmont: Par 70, 7,254 yards

Longue Vue: Par 70, 6,647 yards

Score after stroke play in parenthesis

MATCH PLAY

Round of 64 (suspended)

Upper Bracket

FINISHED

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (140) def. Donald Kay, San Diego, Calif. (140), 5 and 4.

SUSPENDED

Mark Goetz, Greensburg, Pa. (132) and David Nyjfall, Sweden (143), tied (thru 4).

John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky. (138) leads Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C. (142), 1 up (thru 14).

Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo. (138) leads Louis Dobbelaar, Australia (142), 2 up (thru 14).

Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. (136) leads Jonathan Griz, Hilton Head Island, S.C. (142), tied (thru 13).

Bo Jin, People's Republic of China (139) leads Sam Murphy, Decatur, Ala. (141), 1 up (thru 12).

Xavier Marcoux, Canada (137) and Ollie Osborne, Reno, Nev. (142), tied (thru 11).

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (139) leads Bo Andrews, Raleigh, N.C. (141), 3 up (thru 10).

Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (142) and Travis Vick, Houston, Texas (135), tied (thru 9).

Jack Parker, Columbia, Mo. (140) leads Parker Coody, Plano, Texas (140), 2 up (thru 9)

Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C. (142) leads Caleb Hicks, Arlington, Texas (138), 3 up (thru 8).

Jose Islas, Mexico (142) leads Mason Nome, Houston (139), 2 up (thru 7)

Gordon Sargent, Birmingham, Ala. (142) leads Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif. (135), 1 up (thru 7).

Gunnar Broin, Chanhassen, Minn. (141) leads Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C. (139), 2 up (thru 5).

Michael Cliff, Fresno, Calif. (142) leads Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (137), 1 up (thru 5).

Grayson Blunt, Houston, Texas (141) leads Clay Merchent, Noblesville, Ind. (139), 3 up (thru 4).

Lower Bracket

SUSPENDED

Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif. (142) leads Brian Ma, Milpitas, Calif. (133), 1 up (thru 3).

James Piot, Canton, Mich. (140) leads Cameron Sisk, San Diego, Calif. (140), 2 up (thru 2).

Matches to be started today

All times Cental

6:30 a.m. Andrew Kozan, West Palm Beach, Fla. (138) vs. Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif. (142).

6:40 a.m. Cooper Schultz, Wichita, Kan. (138) vs. Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (142).

6:50 a.m. Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn. (136) vs. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (142).

7 a.m. Max Kreikemeier, Chesterfield, Mo. (139) vs. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (141).

7:10 a.m. Cole Sherwood, Austin, Texas (137) vs. Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif. (142).

7:20 a.m. Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C. (139) vs. Ryggs Johnston, Libby, Mont. (141).

7:30 a.m. Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (134) vs. Harrison Ott, Brookfield, Wis. (142).

7:40 a.m. Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe (140) vs. Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla. (140).

7:50 a.m. Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C. (138) vs. Yuxin Lin, People's Republic of China (142).

8 a.m. Hugo Townsend, Sweden (138) vs. Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (142).

8:10 a.m. Brad Reeves, Woodbridge, Calif. (135) vs. William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas (142).

8:20 a.m. Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (139) vs. Khavish Varadan, Malaysia (141).

8:30 a.m. Alex Fitzpatrick, England (137) vs. Chase Sienkiewicz, Frisco, Texas (142).

8:40 a.m. Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (139) vs. William Paysse, Temple, Texas (141).

STROKE PLAY

Second of two rounds

132 (-8)

Mark Goetz, Greensburg, Pa.64-68

133 (-7)

Brian Ma, Milpitas, Calif.65-68

134 (-6)

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass.65-69

135 (-5)

Travis Vick, Houston, Texas67-68

Brad Reeves, Woodbridge, Calif.65-70

Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif.66-69

136 (-4)

Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C.63-73

Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn.66-70

137 (-3)

Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash.64-73

Xavier Marcoux, Canada73-64

Alex Fitzpatrick, England64-73

Cole Sherwood, Austin, Texas69-68

138 (-2)

Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo.66-72

Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C.68-70

Andrew Kozan, West Palm Beach, Fla.66-72

John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky.67-71

Cooper Schultz, Wichita, Kan.69-69

Caleb Hicks, Arlington, Texas67-71

Hugo Townsend, Sweden67-71

139 (-1)

Max Kreikemeier, Chesterfield, Mo.68-71

Clay Merchent, Noblesville, Ind.71-68

Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C.70-69

Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass.73-66

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio69-70

Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif.69-70

Bo Jin, China69-70

Mason Nome, Houston73-66

Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C.74-65

140 (E)

Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla.69-71

Parker Coody, Plano, Texas70-70

Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe71-69

James Piot, Canton, Mich.73-67

Jack Parker, Columbia, Mo.66-74

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif.70-70

Donald Kay, San Diego, Calif.75-65

Cameron Sisk, San Diego, Calif.71-69

141 (+1)

M. Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina71-70

Grayson Blunt, Houston, Texas68-73

Khavish Varadan, Malaysia73-68

Gunnar Broin, Chanhassen, Minn.71-70

William Paysse, Temple, Texas70-71

Bo Andrews, Raleigh, N.C.68-73

Sam Murphy, Decatur, Ala.67-74

Ryggs Johnston, Libby, Mont.70-71

142 (+2)

William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas68-74

Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif.76-66

Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz.66-76

Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif.76-66

Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif.67-75

Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio71-71

Jonathan Griz, Hilton Head Island, S.C.68-74

Chase Sienkiewicz, Frisco, Texas70-72

Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C.65-77

Michael Cliff, Fresno, Calif.68-74

Ollie Osborne, Reno, Nev.73-69

Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif.71-71

Harrison Ott, Brookfield, Wis.70-72

Jose Islas, Mexico76-66

Louis Dobbelaar, Australia76-66

Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C.72-70

Yuxin Lin, China72-70

Gordon Sargent, Birmingham, Ala.68-74

Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C.75-67

143 (+3)

Peter Bradbeer, Bryn Mawr, Pa.73-70

Luis Carrera, Mexico75-68

Sean Kato, Redmond, Wash.72-71

Nick Robillard, Birmingham, Ala.66-77

Joe Alfieri, Lutz, Fla.70-73

Nicholas Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala.72-71

Brad Mason, Dallas, Texas76-67

Lukas Clark, Holland, Pa.70-73

Luke Kluver, Norfolk, Neb.71-72

David Nyfjall, Sweden72-71

Garrett Rank, Canada72-71

Ren Yonezawa, Japan77-66

Missed the cut

145 (+5)

Julian Perico, Peru77-68

156 (+16)

Palmer McSpadden, Fayetteville76-80