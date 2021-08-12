U.S. settles labor-law case in Mexico

The Biden administration said Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with a group of auto-parts factories in Mexico to address accusations of labor violations. The case posed an early test of the labor protections in the new North American trade deal.

Three months ago, the AFL-CIO and other groups filed a complaint with the administration alleging labor violations at the Tridonex auto-parts factories in Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas. The AFL-CIO said workers had been harassed and fired for seeking to organize with an independent union in place of a company-controlled union.

Under the deal, Tridonex agreed to provide more than $600,000 in severance and back pay to workers who had been dismissed. It also agreed to a number of steps to help ensure workers' collective-bargaining rights.

The complaint about the Tridonex factories was lodged under a novel "rapid response" mechanism in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that allows for complaints to be filed against individual factories if workers are being denied their rights to free association and collective bargaining.

The company pledged to inform "employees of their rights to collective bargaining and freedom of association and an absence of retaliation or discrimination if they exercise those rights." It also said that it will provide all workers with a copy of the current labor contract, something old-line unions in Mexico frequently don't allow employees to see.

The independent union trying to organize the plant said that it had not been consulted about the agreement. The outside organizer of that union, lawyer Susana Prieto, said, "We do not approve of the agreement."

"The United States has reached an agreement with Tridonex without taking into account the working class, violating its rights," Prieto said.

But she also said of the agreement: "We won. The first [labor] complaint is taking effect."

In June, the Biden administration asked Mexico to review whether labor violations were occurring at the Tridonex factories. Another case under the mechanism this year involved reported labor violations at a General Motors facility in Mexico.

"Workers at home and abroad deserve the right to collectively bargain for a fair wage and decent working conditions without the fear of retaliation," the United States trade representative, Katherine Tai, said Tuesday in a statement. She said the agreement with Tridonex showed "our determination to leverage the USMCA's innovative enforcement tools to address long-standing labor issues."

Mike Carr, the chief executive of Cardone Industries, Tridonex's parent company, which is based in Philadelphia, said in a statement, "We are pleased to conclusively resolve this USMCA petition and to collaborate with the Mexican and U.S. governments on our voluntary action plan."

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement contains stronger labor guarantees than its predecessor, the North American Free Trade Agreement. The new agreement allows a panel to determine whether Mexico is enforcing labor laws that allow workers to choose their union and vote on contracts and union leadership. If Mexico is found not to be enforcing its laws, sanctions could be invoked, including prohibiting some products from entering the United States.

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Kaplan of The New York Times and by staff members of The Associated Press.