Washington County covid deaths more than quadrupled in July, board hears

FAYETTEVILLE -- Covid deaths in Washington County jumped from seven in June to 32 in July, Coroner Roger Morris told the city's Board of Health on Wednesday.

As of 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, the county had 26 covid deaths for August. There were the same number of deaths for all of August last year, Morris said.

"When we started the meeting, we were at 23," Morris told the board about 10 minutes after the meeting started. "I just sent one of my deputies to pick up another one. So we're at 24. That's how quick it happens."

Two more were reported within an hour after the meeting ended.

The sharp increase in deaths can be attributed to the rise of the delta variant in the region, said Marti Sharkey, the city's public health officer. The numbers show how quickly people can become acutely ill from the variant, she said.

Coroner death numbers differ slightly from the numbers reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. There's a lag in the reporting, plus the state only counts residents, Morris said. The coroner's office works all deaths, including those from out of town who die of covid in the county, he said.

Morris said his office is seeing an increase in covid-related deaths at home or in the Emergency Room this year, meaning deaths outside of the covid unit.

Northwest Arkansas Health Care Providers in a news release reported 173 people hospitalized with covid-19 in Washington and Benton counties on Wednesday, an all-time record surpassing a previous all-time record of 165 last week. The average age of a patient was 43. Ninety-one percent of eligible patients were unvaccinated.

Washington County led the state Wednesday in new cases with 363. Benton County was third with 229. Pulaski County was second with 313 new cases.

Board Member Lenny Whiteman, vice president of managed care at Washington Regional Medical Center, said a lack of staffed beds is thwarting the hospital's ability to care for patients.

"It's really a worn out workforce at all the hospitals," he said.

There were 112 Intensive Care Unit beds in use at Northwest Arkansas hospitals Wednesday, according to the release. Doctors and nurses have consistently cared for more than 100 critical care patients since mid-July, including those in covid beds and beds used for other needs.

Whiteman said conversations are happening at the Governor's Office for emergency hospital assistance.

The problem, said Richard Taffner with the Washington County Health Unit, is that Northwest Arkansas care facilities are asking for the same resources every other facility in the state is asking for.

Whiteman said Washington Regional saw pent up demand for non-covid care, including tending to chronic conditions, in April and May. That trend has since subsided, he said.

"That's really what we think is the major reason for such high ICU numbers -- not just on the covid side," Whiteman said. "We're at record non-covid ICU numbers in the region because people have not been taking care of their chronic conditions."

As of Wednesday, about 43% of 432,007 residents 12 and older in Washington and Benton counties were fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the state Department of Health.