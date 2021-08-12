Westerman lauds center's crucial work

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., gave remarks Wednesday at the 50th anniversary celebration of the National Center for Toxicological Research in Jefferson.

"NCTR has undoubtedly improved the lives of every American by developing needed research to ensure safe medicine, food, and cosmetics," Westerman said in a news release.

"Without facilities such as this, the United States would not be home to the world's safest and most abundant food supply. Consumers in the United States and around the world may never truly know the impact of NCTR's work on their daily lives, but every time a patient is successfully treated, or a family safely uses countless familiar products, NCTR's hard work deserves the credit," he said.

The center is the only Food and Drug Administration research facility outside Washington, D.C. It employs 670 people across 17 counties, contributing nearly $70 million to the state, local and national economies, according to the release.

The National Center for Toxicological Research was established on Aug. 11, 1971, by President Richard Nixon. The research facility promotes and protects public health and provided critical support to Arkansas during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas delegation recently introduced a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate to commemorate this 50th anniversary and recognize the center's achievements.