Worker training initiative kicks off

The Cooperative Extension Service is launching a new workforce training initiative, known as “CREATE LIFT.” Participants will receive a completion certificate and the free training will be housed on the Extension learning website http://courses.uada.edu.

CREATE LIFT is an acronym for “Celebrating Retail, Accommodations, Tourism and Entertainment by Leading Innovation through workForce Training,” according to a news release.

The program is facilitated by the Department of Community, Professional and Economic Development, which is part of the extension service and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

The initiative is one of several strategies that a regional steering committee developed in 2021 in response to a comprehensive needs assessment conducted in 2019 and 2020. The findings of that assessment emphasized the need to develop workforce training based on skills and knowledge valued by business owners and employees.

The CREATE LIFT training is divided into five modules focusing on customer service, essential skills, hospitality, local tourism and marketing and branding. Instructors from regional educational institutions University of Arkansas - Cossatot Community College in southwest Arkansas and Ozarka College in northcentral Arkansas developed the content.

The Division of Agriculture’s Community, Professional and Economic Development experts partnered with local leaders in the Ozark Foothills region and the 3C’s region (Little River, Sevier, and Howard counties) to develop and implement strategies to strengthen retail, accommodations, tourism, and entertainment sectors as part of the “CREATE BRIDGES” pilot initiative.

CREATE BRIDGES, like CREATE LIFT, is an acronym: “Celebrating Retail, Accommodations, Tourism and Entertainment by Building Rural Innovations and Developing Growth Economies,” according to the release.

Julianne Dunn, economic development instructor for the Division of Agriculture, said the strategies outlined in the 2021 report respond to needs that existed before the covid-19 pandemic but have intensified during the past year.

For details about CREATE BRIDGES, visit www.uaex.uada.edu/createbridges, www.uaex.uada.edu/createbridgesresources, www.uaex.uada.edu/create-bridges-podcast or https://www.buzzsprout.com/1390456.

To learn more about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter at @AR_Extension.