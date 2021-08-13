1-car crashes kill 2 Arkansas men

Two men died in separate single-vehicle crashes Wednesday night in Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Travis Knotts, 43, of Springdale died at around 10:50 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve on the Fulbright Expressway at the Shiloh Drive exit ramp, according to one report. His 2003 Hyundai ran off the road and hit a dirt embankment and caught fire, according to the report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

Just before midnight, Keith Lashun Lawson, 41, of Taylor died when his 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off U.S. 371 in the Columbia County town of Taylor, another report said.

The Tahoe, which was traveling northbound, ran into the ditch on the east side of the road, then reentered the highway and overturned, the report said. Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.