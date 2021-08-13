Accuser says gun waved; man charged

Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday on accusations that he brandished a firearm.

Officers at 115 E. Markham St. were told by a woman that Patric Greene, 20, of Little Rock pointed the firearm at her after she confronted him about the way he parked his vehicle, the report said.

Greene exited the vehicle he was in and was arrested, according to the report.

Police found marijuana and a firearm in the vehicle during a search, the report said.

Greene was taken to the Pulaski County jail but was not listed on the jail's roster Thursday night. He is charged with felony aggravated assault; felony simultaneous possession of drugs and guns' felony possession of drug paraphernalia; and felony possession of marijuana.