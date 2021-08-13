Man, 38, charged in July homicide in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police said Friday that authorities have arrested a man on a first-degree murder charge in a July homicide.

Allen Connor, 38, no address given, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals of the Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and by North Little Rock officers at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Connor was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held in lieu of $1 million bond in the July 9 homicide.

In July, North Little Rock police officers went to the intersection of West 25th Street and Division Street, about 1 1/2 miles west-southwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange, after being flagged down by a witness. There they found Ronnie Smith, 63, of North Little Rock lying in the roadway.

Sgt. Carmen Helton had said previously that Smith had suffered unspecified trauma and was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Helton said Friday that the information about the specific trauma was not available.