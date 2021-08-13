Sections
Benton police find body of missing man believed to be from Little Rock

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:23 p.m.
A Benton Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The body of a man whom police believe to be a missing person from Little Rock has been discovered in Benton, authorities said Friday.

Benton police found the male, whose identity was not released, while responding to a call to the 100 block of Valley Street just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Positive identification is pending, according to Benton police. Foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information can contact (501) 778-1171 or (501) 315-8477. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to 274637 with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or at www.cityprotect.com.

