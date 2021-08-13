Business Expo on, but with caution

Using all of the covid-fighting tools at their disposal and counting on attendees to use common sense, officials at the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce are going ahead with plans for next week's annual Business Expo.

Jennifer Kline, events and marketing manager with the chamber, said the staff has been keeping a watchful eye on the situation with covid, and after much consideration, they feel it is appropriate to go ahead with the event.

"This has been utmost in our minds for quite some time now," she said Thursday. "We want to balance the needs of our businesses, which have to operate to succeed," she said. "But of course we want to keep everyone safe. And we believe we can hold the event and keep everyone out there safe."

Arkansas is seeing a spike in covid-19 cases, with much of the increase blamed on the delta variant, which is more transmissable and can be more serious than the original strain of the coronavirus. Several school districts in the area and around the state have recently announced that they will be requiring masks be worn when school starts next week. The chamber is doing likewise.

In a list of measures the chamber is taking to ensure safety at the Expo, the first item mentioned concerns face coverings.

"Masks will be required at all times inside the Convention Center," the statement read. "If you do not comply you will be asked to leave."

Those entering the Pine Bluff Convention Center, where the event is to be held, will also have their temperatures checked, and there will be several sanitizing stations in the Expo area.

"We've hired ushers to be there to help out with all Expo-related events," Kline said.

And given that the public has been inundated with covid-related recommendations for more than a year, Kline is hoping the attendees act accordingly.

"Honestly, we're just asking people to use common sense," she said. "We want them to keep their distance from one another and use some courtesy, and we're hoping that courtesy is used throughout the event."

Currently, there are 76 vendors that will be set up in the exhibition area, and 360 tickets have been sold for that morning's breakfast, with some 31 table sponsors. The breakfast is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

Kline noted that during the Expo, the Convention Center's public address system will be used throughout the day to remind people to keep their masks on, socially distance and wash their hands. She said also that vendor booths would be separated by curtains, adding another layer of protection.

"We are limiting exposure as much as we can," Kline said. "We are staying up to date on all of the requirements."

One aspect of the event that Kline said she is especially pleased about is the presence of Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, which will be set up in the Expo arena and giving covid vaccinations Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"We know that the best way to combat the coronavirus is by getting people vaccinated," Kline said. "We will have the opportunity to do just that. Having Doctor's Orders there will be a big plus."