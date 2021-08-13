Calendar 8-13-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, Aug. 13

Boys and Girls Club hosts golf tourney

The third annual 4-man scramble golf tournament for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 13 at Harbor Oaks golf course. The registration deadline is Aug. 6 and the fee is $400 per team. Held in observance of the club's 75th anniversary, the event will include hole in 1 prize, games and raffle. Details: Boys and Girls Club, (870) 850-7500, ext. 102, or info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or www.boysgirlsclubjc.com.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 13

'9 to 5' The Musical open at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is holding in-person performances of "9 to 5 the Musical." Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 13 and 20, Saturdays, Aug. 14 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 15, and 22. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank. Tickets are available and cost $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers, according to a news release. This musical production is based on the 1980 movie. The book is by Patricia Resnick, who also wrote the film. Compositions are by Dolly Parton. To purchase tickets or for details, visit asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Through Friday, Aug. 13

Generator hosts youth digital camp

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., an innovation hub of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a summer camp entited Building Digital Skills Forward. The camp will be held June 14-July 2, July 5-23 and July 26-Aug. 13, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Building Digital Skills Forward is a summer, engaging, rigorous, multi-track program for 6-12th graders to develop their inherent digital and digital-related skills. For details and registration, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/.

Saturday, Aug. 14

St. John AME to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will hand out food boxes to those in need from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. The drive-thru event will be held in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food, according to a news release. The church's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry is sponsoring the food program.

Shekinah Glory church to give school supplies

Shekinah Glory Global Ministries Church, 1800 W. 73rd Ave., will give away food and school supplies in a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to participate, according to a news release. Organizers will give away food and 100 backpacks with supplies. For safety precautions, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while driving through to pick up the items. Children must be present to receive backpacks. Sponsors are the Shekinah Glory ministries and HELPS (Helping Empower Lives with Purposeful Service.)

Through Saturday, Aug. 14

Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes on display

Paper Routes, an exhibition curated by Allison Glenn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will be on view through Aug. 14 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This show features work by Arkansas women and is themed around inventive uses of paper. Joli Livaudais of Little Rock will represent Arkansas in the exhibition Women to Watch. Other artists include Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Lakeside slates vaccine clinic, back-to-school bash

Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St., will host a free covid-19 vaccination and wellness clinic as well as a back-to-school bash and free pantry from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. The community is invited to attend. The Arkansas Minority Health Commission will present the clinic. The Pfizer shot will be available for those 12 and older and the second dose will be given Sept. 5. The clinic will also include free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings and colorectal testing kits. Appointments for the vaccine are encouraged but not required. To make an appointment, people may call (501) 912-7402 or visit https://form.jotform.com/bluecares/Micasaclinic . Lakeside church will also host a back-to-school bash and free pantry, according to its Facebook page. The public is invited to come out for free school supplies, food, games and informational booths.