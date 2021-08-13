CARDINALS 4, TRAVELERS 3 (10)

A fielding error by Arkansas first baseman Jake Scheiner in the top of the 10th inning Thursday allowed Delvin Perez to score, giving the Springfield Cardinals a 4-3 victory over the Travelers in front of 2,511 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Arkansas took and early lead on Jack Larsen's solo home run -- his seventh of the season -- in the bottom of the first inning. Springfield tied the game in the fourth on an RBI double from Chandler Redmond. Kaden Polcovich's first home run -- a two-run shot -- came in the fifth inning to give the Travelers a 3-1 lead. Brendan Donovan hit an RBI double in the sixth and scored on Ivan Herrera's single to tie the game at 3-3.

Arkansas was held to five hits and no player had more than one. Springfield had six hits, with three coming from Herrera.

Reliever Jacob Bosiokovic (6-3) earned the pitching victory after allowing 2 hits with 4 strikeouts over the final 2 innings. Ray Kerr (2-1) took the loss.